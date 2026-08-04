Actor Mpilo Mbatha sparked widespread shock after fans noticed he and his co-star share the same surname while playing romantic partners on screen

The actor addressed the speculation directly in the comments, clarifying the nature of their relationship and the reason behind the shared surname

Mzansi reacted with a mix of relief, concern, and lingering questions about whether the casting was appropriate, given their connection

Mzansi questioned 'Isitha: The Enemy' stars Mpilo and Nonkululeko Mbatha's relationship status. Image

Source: Instagram

Actor Mpilo Mbatha has stepped in to address the online storm that erupted after fans noticed he and his on-screen romantic partner share a surname, with many questioning whether the two are actually related in real life.

The speculation kicked off on Instagram when Mpilo and Nonkululeko jumped on a TikTok trend about the Netflix documentary. They teased about playing lovers while being brother and sister in real life.

What Mpilo Mbatha said about their relationship?

Responding to a host of questions from Mzansi, Mpilo Mbatha did not shy away from the conversation. He took to the comments to set the record straight, confirming that the two are not siblings. According to him, the shared surname is simply a coincidence and not an indication of any blood relation between them. User @Ndizamshindep summed up his clarification, writing: "No, they are not really siblings he explained further in the comments that it's because of the surname they share."

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The initial confusion was understandable. In Zulu culture, sharing a surname can often signal a familial connection, which is why many followers were alarmed. @acyonceagain_ captured the collective panic when she asked: "Wait, like sibling siblings?? 😭😭 akufani iybongo kanti? 😭🕊️" Mbatha replied directly: "kufana izibongo dade😭😂" he teased.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Still, not everyone saw the explanation, so they offered salty remarks. Some understood, but others still questioned whether it was awkward or not. While Mbatha's explanation brought clarity, not everyone walked away fully at ease. Here is what people had to say:

@Sphelelemnguni5 shared:

"Oksalayo, they're sharing a surname which makes them related either way 😒"

@kwaNompondwana said:

"Acting is something else! What you shouldn't be doing with someone because you are a married person, you do because it's work and what you shouldn't do with a person you are, you are a relative with you too, because it's work, it's just weird"

@Elle_lwani stated:

"See, not everyone is gonna see this, unfortunately. This whole thing was in bad taste."

@Tsagatido replied:

"Yo, thank you for this clarity. It saved us from having a heartache 💔"

MAFS stars speak

In a previous report from Briefly News, Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 producers were under the spotlight recently, following an episode of Podcast and Chill

Cast members Tshepo and Nkululeko made some shocking claims about their entire experience on the show

Source: Briefly News