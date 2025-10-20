Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 producers were under the spotlight recently, following an episode of Podcast and Chill

Cast members Tshepo and Nkululeko made some shocking claims about their entire experience on the show

Viewers of the show relayed their thoughts on Tshepo's sentiments and the accusations he made about the show

'Married at First Sight SA' cast members made some startling allegations about the show's producers. Image: Mzansi Magic

Tshepo Miya's interview on Podcast And Chill alongside Nkululeko Mahlangu raised eyebrows on how the production operated.

The former castmate said the production team sold them a fantasy, and this left them utterly disappointed.

MAFS under scrutiny

Tshepo was married to Palesa Mphaki, and Nkululeko was wedded to Makoto Phumodi. In a viral video clip on X posted by @Sentletse, Tshepo aired out his disappointments with the show and mentioned some of the things he was against.

"I wouldn't say I had beef with the production, but it was along the lines of disappointment. We were sold something close to nothing. We were told during the interviews that 'We will get you an amazing wife and you will have an amazing experience.' But the moment you get into it, the script changes."

They also mentioned that they were instructed to undergo psychiatric tests and speak with a psychologist. He stated that some wives, like Portia Baloyi and Nelisa Ntabeni, disclosed their findings; however, the rest claimed to have been in the dark about this process.

‘Married at First Sight SA’ star Tshepo accused the show of causing him to lose his job. Image: Supplied.

For Tshepo, this move made him question where production intentionally jumped certain stages when it came to vetting some of the ladies to ensure that they were adequately matched with the right partners.

"It made me question if production really went all the way to find us a good wife, or did they do what they confessed and say they wanted to bring drama to the show."

Tshepo further alleged that some people applied and underwent the correct process, whereas two cast members were reportedly called by the production people they were close to.

In the same clip, Palesa and Makoto also corroborated the men's claims, saying they went there to give the producers what they wanted, which was drama galore.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi had its say on the allegations:

@khayakoko88 shared:

"Thank goodness the only reality shows I watch are sports and the news. All of these things seem to promote toxicity and the negative portrayal of black people."

@MoshekiD reacted:

"Tshepo didn't have clear boundaries. Tough luck."

@Mchabo5 questioned:

"How did he lose his job? They fired him on what grounds?"

@Tumi_MissLekay asked:

"If you know you are an employee, how do you trust reality TV production with your life? If you are an aspiring actor or aspiring public figure, it makes sense."

@KhomotjoM slammed:

"The producers didn't tell Tshepo to throw Palesa's clothes outside."

@NoniMgobhozi argued:

"These guys signed up for the drama cause that is what sells, sorry it turned out bad shem."

