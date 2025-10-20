Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula trended following a video of her failing to explain what the Frontline States are

Former Kaya 959 radio presenter reacted to the viral clip and shared his take on it, which left many people divided

Social media added their mixed reactions to the video, with some questioning Operation Dudula's leadership

Sol Phenduka questioned Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula. Image: SolPhenduka, Gudluza

Source: UGC

A viral video clip of Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula, engaging in a heated discussion, has caught the attention of former radio presenter Sol Phenduka.

Dabula trended following a video of her failing to explain what frontline states are.

Zandile Dabula's viral moment trends

An eNCA journalist asked Dabula an open-ended question on what comes to mind when she thinks of the concept of frontline states. The leader of the controversial movement, whose nationality was a major topic of discussion, instead spoke about the Freedom Charter and how her organisation pushes for people to govern, claiming that the state is "on autopilot."

After being asked for the third time, Dabula still failed to answer the question. The video was shared on X by user @ApostleDeza, who ripped into Zandile and her movement.

"Zandile’s confusion is proof that ignorance is loud in this country. What an embarrassment. The so-called Dudula leader doesn’t even know what “Frontline States” means!

But we really shouldn’t be surprised. President Thabo Mbeki once said South Africans are gullible, and this is a perfect example. How did Zandile end up leading a “movement” that claims to fight for South Africans?" asked Deza.

One of the people to react to this is former Kaya 959 radio presenter, Sol Phenduka. The Podcast and Chill co-host said it would have been best if she had saved herself from the shame, and mentioned that she did not know what frontline states are.

"Why couldn't she just say she doesn't know? There is no problem with not knowing stuff," he reacted.

Former President Thabo Mbeki recently slammed Operation Dudula, inviting a mix of reactions online. Mzansi also had a few things to say:

@SthembiD joked:

"She reminds me so much of our Minister of sports, arts and culture lol. No wonder they support him."

@Tendai said:

"If we were to tell her that South Africa’s freedom came through the support of the Frontline States, yoh! She’d be completely lost. This lady is a real Domkop!"

@NguboSphiwe stated:

"People like Zandile are not true leaders. It's just an angry mob that loves chaos...apart from hate politics, they're preaching what else do they have to offer people of South Africa? Politics is a business space where you build relationships with others."

@SandileKaMsibi asked:

"To be fair, we’re not a reading country. It’s quite common for societies that are very forgiving toward people who aren’t very proactive to end up with weak reading cultures. And in those same places, people often lack general knowledge. I mean, have you ever heard Americans being quizzed on general knowledge? It’s surprising how little many of them actually know."

Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula’s lack of knowledge on what frontline states are caused many people to get triggered. Image: Operation Dudula

Source: Getty Images

Ntsiki Mazwai questions Operation Dudula

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai asked about who finances Operation Dudula, after the organisation responded to Thabo Mbeki's remarks.

Operation Dudula directly replied to Ntsiki Mazwai's query with a cheeky response, questioning who funds the organisation.

Source: Briefly News