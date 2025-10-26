Content creator and author Qhawekazi Mazaleni discusses the challenges she faced during the Miss SA competition

The popular TikToker was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 at the SunBet Arena on Saturday, 25 October 2025

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to congratulate the model and author

Qhawekazi Mazaleni Breaks Her Silence on Winning Miss SA

Mazaleni, who is related to former Miss SA finalist Homba Mazeleni, reveals the challenges she faced during the competition.

The content creator beat actress Luyanda Zuma, who was announced as a runner-up in the 2025 finalist on Saturday, 24 October 2025.

The author shared in an interview with News24 on Sunday, 26 October 2025, that it hasn't sunk in yet that she's won.

"It doesn't feel real. Thank you to South Africa for believing in me and having faith in me," said the beauty queen.

Mazaleni also shares that the most challenging part of her journey was balancing her focus on herself while supporting her fellow contestants. She currently holds a Speech, Language, and Hearing Therapy degree from Stellenbosch University, and is also pursuing a Master's Degree at the University of Pretoria.

The Eastern Cape model also recently launched a children's book in Isixhosa that teaches young children how to read and count.

The organisation announced on its X account that the Eastern Cape-born beauty queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni won the Miss SA 2025 pageant.

South Africans react to Qhawekazi's win

@philicatio66366 reacted:

"It’s not the loudest voice that moves people, it’s the most honest one. You don’t have to stretch your words to sound wise and look confident. When your heart speaks truth, no decoration needed. Authenticity carries a quiet power; it touches beyond the surface and stays long."

@TamarSussex commented:

"Congratulations, Ntombi Yomqguba. Well deserved."

@Mr_LiverpoolX said:

"Ncoh, she is such a responsible young woman. To think kukhona laba Gogo baka Twitter bathi she didn't deserve it."

@NtombizikhonaM wrote:

"Congratulations, Homie. Ke di diary tsa MoXhosa tse dulang ka Pretoria”.

Mazeleni also shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 26 October 2025, that she's filled with gratitude.

"All I have in my heart is a deep sense of gratitude. This win is not mine alone. It is for every single person who dares to take a chance on themselves and remains rooted in their purpose. This is bigger than me," she said.

@NosiphoVilaka19 commented:

"I’m now completely convinced that all these organisations are influenced by social media opinions. Luyanda should’ve won."

@AzonLungu wrote:

"The judgment was fair. She was eloquent and able to answer questions with relevant answers. One wanted to adopt an emotional approach, being an Alexander resident without a degree. Well, the title is for the educated and confident. As a patriotic Zimbabwean citizen who follows Somali history, I salute SA for a fair competition of picking the so-called beauty and brains."

@na_sibanibani responded:

"This year, you truly chose great contestants. From the top 9, all their answers were thoughtful and applicable. This year."

@Erica78441803 said:

"We are happy! The advocacy comes across as very genuine and not at all performative. She didn’t pick up the advocacy for the sake of becoming Miss South Africa; she was living it well before her journey to becoming Miss SA. Congratulations to our new Queen of the South!"

@Chumani45 reacted:

"To everyone saying Qhawe didn't deserve it...nibe right kuwine uQhawe ngoku and in our eyes she deserved it fully!"

@KeshanNaidoo3 responded:

"She seems like a great woman, no hate to her, but this competition really fell off."

@NatashaMaa51040 wrote:

"Congratulations, Qhawekazi."

@Luckss7en said:

"Daily reminder that y'all don’t need those wigs and weaves to be chosen."

Qhawekazi Mazaleni crowned Miss South Africa 2025

