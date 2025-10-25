The Miss South Africa pageant took place on 25 October 2025, and a new queen was crowned

The national beauty pageant ended with a stunning top three: Karabo Mareka, Lyanada Zuma, and Qhawekazi Mazaleni

South Africans were enthralled by the crowning of the new queen, who will represent South Africa

Miss South Africa has been highly anticipated, and there is a new queen on the scene. The pageant officially crowned a new beauty queen on 25 October 2025.

South Africa's top three Miss SA contestants dazzled with their final answers. The Miss South Africa final took place at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

Miss SA shared a post on X announcing that Qhawekazi was officially the new Miss South Africa. The 24-year-old Speech Therapist dazzled South Africans with her heartfelt mission to address unemployment through literacy. While discussing her mission at the pageant, she highlighted the need for inclusive education, a goal she's already made strides in with a published children's book written in isiXhosa titled Amasele Amdaka.

She snagged the crown while looking regal in an elegant buzz cut and a range of ensembles. Qhawekazi was crowned while wearing an emerald and gold gown.

Mzansi welcomes new Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni

Many celebrated Qhawekazi's victory on social media. The new beauty queen followed in her older sister Homba Mazaleni's footsteps as she ran for Miss SA in 2023.

Watch a video of her crowning and Qhawe talking about her mission as Miss South Africa below:

@sleekcliq gushed:

"We've all won here. Congratulations, Qhawe #MissSA2025."

@thandoau commented:

"If Qhawe has a million fans, I am one of them. If Qhawe has ten fans, I am one of them. If Qhawe has only one fan, that is me. If Qhawe has no fans, that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against Qhawe, I am against the world. #MissSA2025."

@mamiza__m exclaimed:

"Our 67th Miss SA! The crown found its Queen sana‍. Congratulations Qhawekazi.

@BooThugShakur commented:

"Oh, Qhawe, you’re so deserving. Those of us who’ve followed her know the impact she’s made helping kids read as a Speech Therapist, writing a children’s book in isiXhosa, and even learning Setswana for her work in Pretoria.I know there’s more coming’m so happy #MissSA2025.".

@cindy_maryline admitted:

"I was rooting for Luyanda, and I am sad she didn’t win; however, we can't deny how gorgeous Qhawe is. Congratulations to her #MissSA2025 #MissSouthAfrica2025 #MissSouthAfrica."

@mikezondile was delighted:

"Qhawekazi, I’m SCREAMING, wow! You deserve it, girl. Qhawe Mazaleni, The Newly Crowned MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2025! #MissSA2025."

Miss SA will not compete in Miss Universe

Briefly News previously reported that the Miss South Africa Organisation has delivered another twist by revealing that the 2025 winner will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Reigning queen Mia Le Roux will hand over her crown to one of the nine women in the running for the Miss South Africa title on 25 October 2025. After delays, which sparked speculation that the pageant wouldn’t take place this year, the Miss South Africa Organisation has delivered another shocker.

The organisers of the Miss South Africa pageant have ruled out any possibility that the incoming queen would compete in the Miss Universe competition on 21 November in Thailand.

