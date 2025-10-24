Another big American act is coming to South Africa, and it is none other than Mariah The Scientist

The creators of Afro Nation have introduced a new festival coming to Cape Town on 2 January 2026

Fans are super excited to witness the singer live on stage, but Johannesburg feels left out

Cape Town is amped for the WAV Festival as Mariah the Scientist is set to be the headlining act. Image: Natasha Moustache

American RnB singer Mariah The Scientist will be celebrating New Year's with Mzansi.

The inaugural WAV Festival, which is themed 'RnB Reimagined', will be a combination of fashion, music and culture, and it was made possible by the creators of Afro Nation.

Amapiano star Kelvin Momo has been announced as the special guest. Other South African acts include Shekhinah, Manana, Nanette, Kujenga, and Strictly Soul Hour feat.

The show will be taking place at the Green Point Track on 2 January 2026, with the festival promising more acts to be added to the lineup.

Mariah the Scientist will be performing at the WAV Festival. Image: Chris Haston

Mzansi excited for Mariah The Scientist

After she was announced as the performer, Nanette expressed excitement and gratitude on X, writing:

"Hey guys, so I’m doing WAV Fest next year ?!! Performing on the stage alongside the best in R&B rn!!!!! Purrrrrrrrr. Every door they’ve tried to shut, my God, my ancestors and my team will always bust it open, or just build a new door, but my success will not be gatekept and my name will be written in the history books amongst the greats."

However, some fans wish the festival would take place in Johannesburg. However, the Capetonians argued that Jozi is always graced by big names, the latest being Travis Scott. Below are some of the reactions:

@lisakhat_ replied:

"I can’t believe I spoke Mariah The Scientist coming to SA into existence."

@SithembisoM10 responded:

"Me planning to go see Mariah The Scientist all the way from Joburg."

@toniyayo__ stated:

"Mariah The Scientist coming to Cape Town was not on my 2025 bingo card lol."

@SOAK_ZA expressed:

"It’s Cape Town getting all excited for Mariah The Scientist because they don’t get any concerts besides RTD. So cute."

@DeeRolaz was excited:

"Mariah The Scientist coming to Cape Town."

@your_skyness__ reacted:

"so Cape Town people are going to see Mariah the Scientist on the 2nd and then Gunna on the 3rd?"

@MbalenhleJay shared:

"I think I only love adult money. Cause my friend and I are seriously planning this Cape Town trip just to see Mariah The Scientist, and I love it so much."

@FundiT_ argued:

"Cape Town doesn’t deserve Mariah the Scientist, bro, her real fans are in Joburg."

