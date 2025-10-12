Travis Scott performed in South Africa on 11 October 2025 for his Circus Maximus world tour

The rapper showed up at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, and South African fans flooded the venue

Travis Scott last performed in South Africa in 2017, and he recently shared his thoughts after the show

Travis Scott attracted a massive crowd in Johannesburg with his highly anticipated Circus Maximus tour. In the massive turnout, Travis Scott reportedly felt overwhelmed, and he had a message for South Africa.

Travis Scott was in awe of South Africa at his Circus Maximus tour show. Image: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

The rapper's reaction after his performance in South Africa received thousands of likes. Online users also shared their thoughts on videos showing the huge crowd that showed up for Travis.

In a post on X, Travis Scott acknowledged that his performance in South Africa was something special. The rapper performed at FNB Stadium, and videos showed that supporters came through in large numbers. Travis Scott applauded South Africa, saying that his fans set the tone. He expressed that the concert in Mzansi brought something unique, he said:

"Tonight showed me something different."

Travis Scott's Circus Maxismus international tour was a hit in South Africa. Image: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott fans applaud South African show

Many fans sounded satisfied following Travis Scott's show. Some of his supporters detailed how electric Travis's performance was. Supporters who attended the concert claimed that he performed his hit Fe!n six times and left the stage. See Travis's post and videos of fans at the Circus Maximus tour at FNB Stadium below:

@Anele Modda said:

"Dude. I’ve never experienced an audience like the one you had today. I came as a spectator, I left as a fan. My word, your fans dig the hell out of you, chap."

@hemmaxy commented:

"If tonight can show you something different, now imagine we, the fans."

@europeanminded wrote:

"I liked that crazy shooting star pyro effect on your last performance of FE!N 😭🔥anyone have a video of that?"

@HaositwePhiri applauded Travis's show:

"I can believe that. man, performed F!en 6x. I’m not complaining though… amazing show"

@onlyBLNKT was happy about Travis Scott's show:

"We had so much fun 😭🔥🤝 thank you, Travis 🙆🏽‍♂️"

@hemmaxy was touched by Travis's post:

"If tonight can show you something different, now imagine us, the fans."

@theemidnighter wanted more from Travis:

"He's about to dedicate an album to South Africa too innit."

@AFineEAGirl felt proud to be South African:

"Every artist who goes to SA comes out feeling this way.:

Gayton McKenzie criticised for giving away free concert tickets

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, can't catch a break. McKenzie and his deputy, Peace Mabe, are under fire after having offered free tickets online.

Days after beloved media personality Bonang Matheba dissected Gayton McKenzie’s rant defending his meeting with SHEIN, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader has found himself back in the spotlight after offering free tickets.

In the video, McKenzie and Mabe could be seen holding a bunch of tickets. They shared how South Africans can win tickets to Travis Scott’s concert at FNB Stadium.

Source: Briefly News