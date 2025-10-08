South African rapper Gigi Lamayne recently showed love to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

Sizwe Alakine's girlfriend posted a video of herself and the minister hugging on her social media page

Lamayne also shared a touching message about Gayton McKenzie that she paired with the video that was posted

Gigi Lamayne showed love to Gayton McKenzie. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African hip hop female rapper Gigi Lamayne recently showed love to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, on social media after they met again at an unknown event.

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the star, who was on a kota date with her boyfriend, Sizwe Alakine, previously shared a video of herself and McKenzie hugging each other at an unnamed event that seemingly took place in Johannesburg.

In the clip, Lamayne seemed very ecstatic to have met the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture again, as they had briefly met at the National Arts & Culture Awards (NACA) 2025, which took place at Sun City in August 2025.

Gigi also shared a touching message, showing love to the Minister on her Instagram page:

"What a fun minister !! 🥹 What an impactful minister. A showcase. A voice. Words cannot fathom @gaytonmck, @proudly.sa, @artsculturesa."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to Gigi and McKenzie meeting up

Shortly after the star shared the video of herself meeting up with Gayton McKenxie again at an event, many social media users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

paulamosopa said:

"Gigi, you are so blessed."

chri.scollick wrote:

"This post is just stunning. Absolutely nailed it."

gegesesaleh commented:

"What a fun minister!"

thatgirlfromrolex responded:

"What I love about @reasonhd_, He never takes your shine away. This night will be right there beside you through and through, but you're always in the spotlight and shining like a superstar that you are @gigi_lamayne. This man loves you, man, and he respects you as an Artist and a creative even though you're his partner. I LOVE THAT FOR YOU AND I LOVE YOU GUYS. May God honestly bless and protect your union at all costs and everywhere you go."

kimdavings replied:

"Your style is just amazing. Absolutely nailed it."

iviwe5200 mentioned:

"You look amazing."

Rapper Gigi Lamayne rubbed shoulders with Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A look at Reason and Gigi's relationship timeline

Gigi Lamayne and Reason allegedly started dating last year, and rumours of them being a couple ignited when they were spotted getting cosy at Kwa Mai Mai.

Sizwe also responded to the rumours and claimed he was never at Kwa Mai Mai with Gigi. However, the stars continued to be seen together after denying the rumours.

In June 2025, the award-winning South African rapper Gigi Lamayne poured her heart out in a sweet birthday tribute for her boyfriend Sizwe Alakine, also known as Reason.

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne joke about marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Reason is madly in love with his rapper girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, and he wants the whole world to know. The After Tears hitmaker previously put his reputation on the line for her when he confronted the hosts of the Piano Pulse podcast over their comments about her.

Reason and Gigi Lamayne served a couple of goals when they wore matching outfits to a wedding they attended over the weekend. It's unclear if the wedding was on Saturday, 12 April, or Sunday, 13 April.

Source: Briefly News