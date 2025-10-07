South African media personality Faith Nketsi and her ex-husband, Njilo Nzuzo, made headlines again on social media

An online user posted several pictures of their daughter, Sky, praising how beautiful she looks

Many netizens also couldn't get over her cuteness as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Faith Nketsi and Njilo Nzuzo's daughter, Sky, trended online. Image: @zalebs, @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Despite their marriage ending after a short period of time, Faith Nketsi and Njilo Nzuzo's daughter, Sky, has been making headlines on social media recently.

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, an online user @Saltiesunmasked couldn't help but share pictures of the two stars' baby on social media, gushing over how cute and gorgeous she looks.

In the post, the netizens mentioned how the former lovers have raised such a smart and good-looking daughter despite their differences and scandals that always have them at the top of the most controversial stories' list.

This post was shared just days after the businessman was praised for being a good father to Sky and always being available to spend time with her and perform his fatherly duties.

The pictures of baby Sky were captioned:

"I don’t like posting kids, but she is soooo damn beautiful and so smart, she is an angel, man. She can even write too."

See the photos below:

SA gushes over Faith and Njilo's daughter

Shortly after the pictures of Faith Nketsi and Njilo Nzuzo's baby girl went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, gushing over how cute Sky is. Here's what they had to say below:

@ChingMay25519 said:

"Faith was also raised well. She is raising this child the way she was raised, and she will refine as the child grows. I don't think being a baddie is forever; she still wants this child to respect. I love the baby Shem."

@Superliciousnes wrote:

"Uyathandeka kakhulu umhle, she does most stuff nomama wakhe, Faith does bake time with her; she is patient than me, I'm so lazy to do such with my daughter every time I watch, I promise myself that I will do. Faith is such a good mom; no one can take that away from her."

@PortiaMoemedi commented:

"We can say a lot about her mom, but they're raising a smart baby! The things she is teaching her."

@AbulelaF responded:

"She’s so smart, adorable and has good manners bakithi Faith has done such a great job with this Angel."

@simphiweyinkoc_ replied:

"Faith is an amazing mom, so is the dad, they were ready for this moment."

Faith Nketsi and Njilo Nzuzo were praised for raising a cute baby. Image: @zalebs

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi's fans concerned after she moved out of her home

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she had moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she married controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media. There have also been reports that the star moved from her home following her husband's arrest due to the fraud allegations.

Source: Briefly News