Faith Nketsi's ex-husband Nzuzo Njilo was recently applauded for being a good father

An online user posted a video of Njilo bonding with his daughter Sky on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the businessman spending quality time with his child

South African businessman Nzuzo Njilo recently made headlines once again on social media for his great parenting skills.

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, an online user @Paballo_maseko_ posted a video of Faith Nketsi's ex-husband bonding with their daughter Sky. This wasn't the first time Njilo went viral for spending time with his kid as in August 2024 he celebrated her 2nd birthday.

See the recent video below:

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted a picture of the star who failed to appear in court over his fraud charges posing with his daughter and captioned it:

"Faith Nketsi's fraudster ex-husband Nzuzo Njilo with his daughter Sky Njilo while Faith Nketsi is on vacation in Dubai; United Arab Emirates."

See the picture below:

SA appluads Njilo for being a good father

Shortly after the online users posted the picture and video of Njilo spending quality time with Sky, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions and others appluaded Nzuzo for being a present father. Here's what they had to say below:

@Shopidiie said:

"The absent ones will say it’s AI. This is absolutely beautiful."

@Pawula292308 commented:

"All thugs are like that. You can never separate them with their girl child."

@QueenEphanie responded:

"She looks so much like him."

@BigB_Snowflake replied:

"And their baby looks so happy, that’s all that matters."

@ms_cheekbones wrote:

"This would probably be one of the best guys to date. No drama, just being a responsible man, family oriented and doesn’t have a baby mama that’s constantly obsessing over him."

@Penelope_Makala shared:

"I think a better caption would’ve been Nzuzo the present and most loving father with his adorable, beautiful baby girl whilst Faith Nketsi is on vacay in Dubai! Habibi!"

@_babybearr mentioned:

"Fraudulent or not! He is a present father and we love present fathers."

Who is Nzuzo Njilo?

Nzuzo Njilo is a South African businessman and the ex-husband of reality TV star and influencer Faith Nketsi.

People first noticed him because of his relationship with Nketsi and later because of several fraud cases, such as a R1.5 million chrome fraud case. His father, Themba Njilo, once served as mayor of Pietermaritzburg.

