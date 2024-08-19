Reality TV star Faith Nketsi and her ex-husband Nzuzo Njilo recently got together for their daughter

Sky Njilo celebrated her second birthday over the past weekend, and she was surrounded by family

The socialite and her ex-husband Nzuzo are apparently happily co-parenting their daughter following their divorce

Faith Nketsi and her ex-husband Nzuzo Njilo had a blast at Sky Njilo's 2nd birthday. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Have Faith reality TV star Faith Nketsi shared cute photos from her daughter Sky Njilo's second birthday party. The 2-year-old had a Cocomelon themed party, and family and friends were in attendance.

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo host Sky Njilo's birthday

The South African star shared some of the pictures taken at the party over the weekend and captioned her post: "What a special day. Skys' 2nd birthday."

Nzuzo Njilo says Sky comes first

According to ZiMoja, Faith Nketsi's ex-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, said his daughter Sky is his first priority.

According to her statement, he and Faith Nketsi divorced in 2023. They were married in April 2022 in a lavish ceremony. According to Faith, a part of the reason for their divorce was that she could not trust him.

“I'm trying to make my decision because this is marriage, you know, and I love him deeply. But I just don't trust him. I'm trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can't, I'll make my decision from that.”

A healthy co-parenting relationship

A friend close to the couple mentioned that the two of them are happily co-parenting their daughter. The news publication quoted the source saying:

"Their relationship has evolved so much. They are happy co-parenting. It's been amazing to watch Faith own the parenting role but also balance her life outside of being a mom."

Faith Nketsi allegedly dating TK Nciza

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi was alleged to be dating politician TK Nciza. The rumour came weeks after he divorced Lebo Phasha.

Faith Nketsi posted pictures on her Instagram page, hinting that she was at TK Nciza's Sandton apartment and peeps also speculated that she drove his fancy car.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News