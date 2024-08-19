Singer Zandie Khumalo's husband, Mhlonishwa "Mhlo' Gumede, is said to be taking a second wife

A close friend of the said that the alleged second wife is Zanele Mbokazi's niece, Nonjabulo Mdluli

In response to the rumours, Zandie said that she is open to polygamy as she grew up in a polygamous home

Zandie Khumalo’s husband will take a second wife. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her husband, Mhlonishwa "Mhlo' Gumede, made headlines regarding their marriage.

Zandie Khumalo's husband to take 2nd wife

Things just took a different turn for Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie. According to ZiMoja, the star's husband was said to be taking a second wife.

A close friend of the couple told the publication that Gumede's second wife-to-be is the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's niece, Nonjabulo Mdluli:

"The families have already met, and there was a welcoming ceremony that took place a few days before Zanele passed away."

Speaking about the rumours of the second wife, Zandie shared that she has no problem with polygamy as she is African and was raised in a polygamous home. She further shared that she got direction from her husband.

She said:

"I am an African, and completely for iSthembu; I grew up in a polygamous home through my grandfather. I am here to build the Gumede name, and uGumede is this family's leader and head. I take direction from my husband, who loves me dearly, and I love him even more. I love that man, and I care about him, and I want nothing bad to happen to him, and the lobola negotiators from the Gumede's did ask that I leave the door open as a second wife might need to enter at some point."

Speaking on her alleged soon-to-be sister wife, Zandie said:

"I wouldn't want to comment about Nonjabulo, she is going through a difficult time at the moment and as a family. Whether this story is true or not, it's a family matter, but it's nice when you have a sister's wife, and the Gumede house is big. I need all the help I can get."

Zandie slams the ANC in Pennington

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zandie Khumalo dragged the ANC over her estate's power and water cuts.

The singer urged Mzansi to do the right thing and vote for other parties, saying people would suffer if they did not.

