Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's passing left many South Africans touched. The Ukhozi FM presenter battled cancer and passed away at 52 years old.

Ukhozi FM host Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away before her book was finished, but it may be released when her family decides. Image: @mbokazizanele

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was also an author, and she had new work to release. The founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards's publicist explained the biggest project she left.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule had unfinished book

According to Zanele's publicist, Nonjabulo Mdluli, the late radio presenter had submitted her new book to publishers, but she had not yet finalised it. The publicist told Zimoja that the book titled Midwife of Dreams/ Umbelethi wa Maphupho was about her personal life. Mdluli said the family would decide on the new books' release date and other new works.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule laid to rest

To acknowledge and impact as a media presenter and preacher, the South African government organised a state funeral for Zanele. Netizens fondly remembered Zanele when she was laid to rest on 18 August 2024.

@khoza_bonnie commented:

"Zanele Mbokazi’s funeral was such a revival 🙌🏾 #RIPZaneleMbokazi"

@tsalach83 said:

"Sisi Zanele Mbokazi Nkabule's passing is to me sad n hard to believe. I was such a fan during her Gospel Gold days."

@Thobiiie_ wrote:

"I’m so sad for mam’Zanele Mbokazi’s family."

@thulanidasa remembered Zanele:

"Mama Zanele Mbokazi lives on in the galaxy of brave and courageous leaders who helped to spread the gospel of Christ through her actions. We will miss her wisdom and guidance. May her soul rest in peace."

@NhlakaEmkhazini added:

"Mrs Zanele Mbokazi kaKambule was multi-talented, let her rest in peace although it's very painful 🙏"

Zanele Mbokazi's husband speaks at prayer session

Briefly News previously reported that a strong community of prayer warriors surrounds radio personality Zanele Mbokazi. The star was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, and a few Gospel icons united in prayer at the Sandton Assemblies of God church.

The founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi, was diagnosed with lung cancer. Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, revealed this on the radio.

A few Gospel artists then decided to host a prayer session for Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi at the Sandton AOG last week. Icon Rebecca Malope, Sipho Makhabane, Lindelani Mkhize, Omega Khonue, and a few others attended the Friday night prayer.

