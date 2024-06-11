A few Gospel artists attended a prayer session for Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi

The founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi, was diagnosed with lung cancer

Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, spoke following the session and declared that his wife will fight the cancer

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A strong community of prayer warriors surrounds radio personality Zanele Mbokazi. The star was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, and a few Gospel icons united in prayer at the Sandton Assemblies of God church.

Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, the husband of Zanele Mbokazi, declared that she would live following a lung cancer diagnosis. Image: @mbokazizanele

Source: Instagram

Zanele Mbokazi diagnosed with cancer

The founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi, was diagnosed with lung cancer. Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, revealed this on the radio.

A few Gospel artists then decided to host a prayer session for Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi at the Sandton AOG last week. Icon Rebecca Malope, Sipho Makhabane, Lindelani Mkhize, Omega Khonue, and a few others attended the Friday night prayer.

Bishop Nkambule declares wife Zanele Mbokazi will live

According to TshisaLIVE, Bishop Nkambule is optimistic about his wife's recovery. He spoke during the service and said they "tore" the death certificate and declared more life to Zanele.

“We are tearing the death certificate as we announce that Zanele shall surely live and proclaim the goodness of the Lord,” Nkambule was quoted saying.

Her supporters who wish to join the prayer session can watch it on the Crown Gospel Music Awards Facebook page.

Another prayer session is planned for 23 June 2024 at the GNF Church, Durban Station.

Colleagues send heartfelt messages to Mbokazi

On Instagram, Mbokazi shared that she was inspired by a Comrades marathon runner, Mr Ndaba, never to give up when faced with challenging situations.

"Mr Ndaba inspired me so much (comrades, the ultimate human race).... perseverance, pressing on against all odds. May I never give up!"

Fellow celebrities comforted Zanele with kind words:

winnie_ntshaba said:

"I am confident of this very thing… that He who has begun a good work in you , He will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ!! We prayed, and God heard sisi."

transform_with_osswellngubane shared:

"When the mind is made up.... the body has no choice but to follow. The real you had power over your body. Press on."

sophiendaba_ expressed:

"Darling akere wena you're a born fighter. Giving up lost your address it can and will never find you. You don't leave room for it ever!"

Doc Shebeleza admitted to hospital

In a previous report from Briefly News, Doc Shebeleza was admitted to a private hospital in Johannesburg recently following a health scare.

The singer was rushed to the hospital when he became weak. The 51-year-old musician said that the doctors are still running some tests on him, and he hopes he'll be out soon.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News