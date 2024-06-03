Mzansi gospel singers will be hosting a prayer session for the Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi

The prayer session was organised after the popular presenter was diagnosed with lung cancer

The prayer session for the founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards will be held at the Sandton Assemblies of God church

Gospel singers are hosting a prayer session for Zanele Mbokazi. Image: @mbokazizanele

South African gospel stars have shared that they have something planned for Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi.

Gospel artists host a prayer session for Zanele Mbokazi

The Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi made headlines on social media after her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, disclosed on national live radio that Mbokazi was diagnosed with lung cancer and that she will undergo surgery.

Recently, many gospel artists will be hosting a prayer session for the popular radio presenter and founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards. According to ZiMoja, the event will be held at the Sandton Assemblies of God, and it will begin at 4 pm.

Mbokazi's husband is also set to attend the prayer session for a short while. Speaking to the publication, Zanele's PR manager, Sinenjabulo Mdluli, said that this was organised in partnership with the Crown Gospel Music Awards team; she also mentioned that the public is welcome to attend.

She said:

"We are hoping she will attend but it depends how she feels. It is unclear when will Mbokazi return to work as she is focusing on getting better. As to when she will go back to work, it is neither here or there. Our focus is on her recovery and full restoration."

