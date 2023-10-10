The annual 16th Crown Awards have rounded up nominations for the 2023 ceremony to be held in Soweto

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the organisation says this year's nomination tally broke records

Moreover, the announcement party will hold a grand finale to the Gauteng Gospel Dreams talent search

The 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards is ready to host the 16th annual nominees announcement party. Images: Crown Gospel Music Awards.

The 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards have announced its readiness to share the nominations of their 2023 ceremony on Friday, 13 October, in Sandton.

16th Crown Gospel Music Awards breaks post-COVID records

The 2023 award show, which will be held on 26 November at FNB Stadium, was founded by businesswoman Zanele Mbokazi.

The show has made history by raking in a high volume of entries since COVID-19. The organiser and head of talent, Rofhiwa Nethengwe, said:

“We have received more than 400 entries, something we last saw around 2017. This is exciting as it shows the growth in the industry and an overwhelming of support of the Crowns after so many years."

16 Crown Gospel Music Awards to host Gauteng Gospel Dreams talent search

Not only did the show relocate from its Durban home after 15 years to Johannesburg, but it will bring another twist of events.

It will hold the grand finale of the Gauteng Gospel Dreams, where the talented winner will be announced in front of their future industry colleagues.

“We have always wanted to do a talent search in order to ensure that the awards are not recycling the same artists. Gauteng was the first, and we will be moving to other provinces.

"The talent in the townships and rural areas is amazing, however they don’t often have the chance nor the means to go to bigger cities for a chance to be seen” said Zanele Mbokazi.

