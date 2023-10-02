The popular singing competition Idols SA is slowly coming to a close as the top six contestants have been chosen

Mzansi has already picked out their favourite contenders, with many lauding Thabo for delivering as usual

Even Cassper Nyovest dubbed the hopeful as the best contestant ever since the show started out, and many agree

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Idols SA draws to a close in a few weeks, and the top six have been chosen.

Six contestants remain on 'Idols SA', and Mzansi has already identified the last winner of the singing competition. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Idols SA top 6 revealed

Popular singing competition, Idols SA, is slowly coming to a close as the top six contestants have been chosen. Following Saturday night's epic showdown, where hopefuls sang audition songs and then switched it up to hit songs, the contestants moving to the next round have been announced.

The latest episode was on 30 September, and the singers also had to choose which Grammy-award winning song they would sing in the second round.

Leaving the competition during the first round was Thando, who did not get the chance to perform in the second round.

Mzansi has their say on the competition

Mzansi has already picked out their favourite contenders, with many lauding Thabo for delivering as usual.

Even Cassper Nyovest dubbed the hopeful as the best contestant ever since the show started out, and many agree.

"That man, Thabo on Idols, is the best human being to ever hold that mic ever since the inception of that show in South Africa. I do not want to lie, WOW!"

As it stands, there are six contestants remaining, and Mzansi has already identified the last winner of the singing competition.

@brainzbhungane said:

"I couldn’t have said it better. Even if Thabo doesn’t win idols, he has won so much more than just the title."

@mrcool_SIYA said:

"No doubt the talent is there uhm... he needs to polish his musicianship once mastered, he has a chance to make it big all the best."

Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane celebrates wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that Karabo expressed gratitude to his wife, Sinesipho, for her love and support.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary and said cleaving to God is the foundation of their marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News