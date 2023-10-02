Cassper Nyovest recently endorsed an Idols SA contestant and sparked a lengthy online debate

The rapper was left impressed after seeing Thabo's Idols SA performance, saying he's the best the show's ever had

Many fans agreed with Mufasa while others didn't and named other singers who they thought were better than Thabo

Cassper Nyovest gave an Idols SA contestant a virtual golden ticket. The rapper endorsed Thabo, one of the show's contestants, saying the "best to ever hold the mic." Nyovest's claims started a debate among online users, where others agreed while others stated reasons as to why they thought Cassper was mistaken.

Cassper Nyovest endorses Idols SA star

In a recent Twitter (X) post, Cassper Nyovest made a bold claim where he said Idols SA contestant, Thabo is the best the show's ever had in South Africa.

Cassper recently released his highly-awaited "grootman" album, Solomon to critical acclaim and is in a comfortable space to speak his mind without fearing criticism:

"That man Thabo on Idols is the best human being to ever hold that mic ever since the inception of that show in South Africa. Ha ke batle go bua maka, WOW!"

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper's claims:

Fans of the show wasted no time and weighed in on what Cassper said, where varying opinions were expressed in response and some people agreed:

sthembile_bee said:

"No because this is true, what a talent!"

tebogo_mcbird responded:

"You're not incorrect!"

amadam34232389 commented:

"You are right brother he must be protected at all costs,even the carefree me became emotional after the last performance."

On the other hand, other viewers felt Cassper was incorrect in his opinion and disagreed with him:

T3507641822867 said:

"That's why you ain't no judge, obua toti!"

Lee77737668 responded:

"There is Vincent Bones, Khaya Mthethwa and the Late Terra Cox may his soul rest in peace just to name a few."

Idols SA reveals top six contenders

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Idols SA's top six where fans seemingly appeared invested in the singing contest as it approaches its final stages.

Over the years, Idols SA has suffered a decline in viewership as fans believed that it was time for the show to close its curtains.

Idols SA was recently announced to be coming to an end after its 19th season.

