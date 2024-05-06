A lady took to social media to reflect on her life after a tough divorce, and people were touched by her clip

A lady in Mzansi opened up about her life after a tough divorce. She shared a video on TikTok, which left many people in their feelings.

Lady got candid about her life after a tough divorce in a TikTok video. Image: @vera_sipendu_sa

Female pilot reflects on life after tough divorce

One woman inspired many online users with her story of determination and perseverance. The female pilot shared with her viewers how her life was after divorcing her spouse. @vera_sipendu_sa said in her TikTok video that she filed for divorce in 2019. She went on to say that during that time, she was unemployed, had a fallen business, and could not provide food for her daughter.

At the end of the clip, @vera_sipendu_sa said God gave her strength to fight for her life and revealed that the company she is currently at opened doors for her.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users react to the woman's clip

The video of the lady opening up about her divorce gained massive attraction online as it received many views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok. Netizens were inspired, and others were encouraged by the lady's story.

CeeJay said:

Veraaaaaaa Veraaaaaa. Girl girl girl WOW."

Therealnomsie added:

"Congratulations, Pilot. This is my sign not to give on Maritime."

Thuli yalezo wrote:

"Ohhhh sis I'm so happy things worked out for."

Keke shared:

"Your story is mine. The only difference is that you are now ok, MNA. I am still iPhara, and business is not doing well. I am struggling to pay my daughter's school fees."

