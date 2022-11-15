A social media post revealed one wife's divorce announcement from her husband after nine months of being married

The woman discovered that her soon-to-be ex had three grown daughters and was married and divorced

The wife said that although she loved him and their marriage was perfect, this was a lie she couldn't forgive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

What was supposed to be a fairy tale ended after one woman found out her husband's deep dark secret.

Twitter user @ruvimbo_1 posted screenshots from the wife's private Instagram account with the handle @ladyjasminec, who had posted one of her wedding photos pictured her soon-to-be ex-husband and status screenshots of why she was leaving her marriage of 9 months.

Peeps were left with many questions after a wife announced that she'd be divorcing her dishonest husband. Image: @ruvimbo_1/Twitter, Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

The wife revealed that her marriage was so beautiful and full of love.

"My huband literally worshipped me! I don't know if anyone is ever going to love me like he did. But I this one lie I can't forgive. I have filed for divorce today! I found out today that he has 3 grown up girls! 3? Never told me he was married and divorced," @ladyjasminec wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She proceeded to state that although he was divorced, she was under the impression that she had married a single man and wouldn't settle for less.

@ladyjasminec also expressed her appreciation for how loving her husband was to her but stood firm in her decision that his dishonesty was something she could never forgive. She also said she didn't need anyone's advice on the matter.

"I love my husband till forever! But I can't forgive this lie... It was so beautiful! It was so perfect until it was a lie."

Mzansi netizens had much to say as they reacted to the wife's strong divorce announcement. While some could understand her views and grounds for the breakup, others wondered whether she even loved her husband at all.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@marty_R200 reacted:

"She didn't love him, worship him or respected him, he dodged the bullet."

@star_maluleke commented:

"3 grown kids is not a tiny lie. Also if he could hide, 3 walking, living and breathing beings he's capable of hiding much worse."

@Strika_4SG remarked:

"None of his relatives or friends mentioned his kids? I'm not believing her story."

@mirandabeta4741 responded:

"His family doesn't have drama shame. I give it to them... Nasemcimbini when everyone is drunk, no tongue slipped."

@_For_Kgomotso wrote:

"Not disclosing crucial information that could change relationship dynamics is as much of a lie as being dishonest."

@masibanda_masi replied:

"The reason is valid but why is she being dramatic about it?"

@MboMahocs said:

"Sounds like the guy's amazing though... I'd accept his kids, can't alter his past & that part about him- the kids are innocent. Only mistake is him not opening up about it. He deserves a chance ... angazi, I'd really stick it out."

@bosyannete wrote:

"One of my relatives was once in this position, "luckily" for her she found out just after lobola. Same outcome, she completely walked away from that "nice" guy. Thing is, when you lie, you never lie once. Everyday that he wasn't telling her, it was a lie, it's not one lie."

Woman finds soulmate after her husband left her for his mistress, shares touching video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman, @nataandjay, has gone online to narrate how her sorrow was a blessing. She said that after years of marriage, her husband left her and married his longtime mistress.

The woman stated after the heartbreak; she met a man who turned out to be her best friend despite them being lovers.

According to her, the man only had eyes for and never dated anyone. During their relationship, the man asked for her hands in marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News