A lady proudly danced with her mom in a video that is making rounds on social media

The stunner revealed in her clip that she was qualified for a second free international trip, which wowed online users

The woman's story touched South Africans as they flocked to the comments section to congratulate her, while others asked to be plugged

A lady in Mzansi joyfully celebrated her international trip in a heartwarming TikTok video, and netizens loved it.

A lady celebrated her second free international trip in a TikTok video. Image:c_ndamase

Source: Instagram

Woman celebrates free international trip with mom

One babe beamed with pride as she celebrated her second free trip in a video. The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @princesscebi can be seen dancing with her mom. The stunner revealed she was the first person in her family to travel the world.

"I know for sure I'm breaking curses in my family. Being the first pioneer in so many things," she said in her video."

The young lady said she was qualified for an Italy and Croatia tour on a boat where Forever Living Products paid off all her expenses. @princesscebi said before joining Forever Living Products that no one in her family had a passport. At the end of the video, she thanked God and revealed that she was going to Thailand, Phuket, France, and Paris next year.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's clip

Many people were amazed by the lady's revelation as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others inquired for more information.

AloeQueen said:

"Owww bethuna. Congratulations EM."

Thabisa.Tshwane wrote:

"Congratulations once again sthandwasam you work so hard, grit and determination is who you are."

Pam Pum Pum added:

"Ncooohhhh baby girl...Congratulations mntasekhaya."

Simnikiwe Mjali commented:

"Ncooo ma'am your mom is a whole vibe."

Xina_M simply said:

"A mother's blessing."

Ndumi Jaxxa wrote:

"Ncooo, oh mama."

