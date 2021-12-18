Whos is Shen Yue? Age, real name, boyfriend, height, TV shows, net worth

Who would think that a photo posted online would change one’s life? Well, Shen Yue’s photo posted by a friend became her destiny connector. Her future agent spotted the photo. Despite studying Journalism and Communication, nothing changed her zeal to appear on the big screens, a dream that came true.

Shen Yue is a Chinese actress, singer, and model. She is famous for her leading roles in the television series A Love So Beautiful (2017), Meteor Garden (2018), Another Me (2019), Count Your Lucky Stars (2020), Use For My Talent (2021), and Be Yourself (2021).

Shen Yue's profile summary and bio

Full Name : Shen Yue

: Shen Yue Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Ethnicity : Han Chinese

: Han Chinese Zodiac: Pisces

Pisces Age: 24 years

24 years Date of birth: 27 February 1997

27 February 1997 Place of birth: Wugang, Shaoyang City, Hunan Province, China

Wugang, Shaoyang City, Hunan Province, China Gender: Female

Female Profession : Actress, model

: Actress, model Years active: 2017 to present

2017 to present Height : 5 feet 2 inches (1.60m)

: 5 feet 2 inches (1.60m) Weight: 45 kg (99lbs)

45 kg (99lbs) Body measurements : 30-24-33

: 30-24-33 Body Type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Single

Single Education : Hunan Normal University

: Hunan Normal University Net worth: 255,000 Chinese Yuan

Early life

The actress was born on 27 February 1997 in Wugang, Shaoyang City, Hunan Province, China. She started her education at Wugang No.1 Middle School. After basic education, Yue went to study Journalism and Communication at the Hunan Normal University in 2014. She then went for an internship at Hunan Satellite TV.

Career

During her second year in college, Shen's photographer friend posted a photo of her online. The beautiful photo attracted the attention of her future agent. As a result, Yue was selected to participate in the reality show Summer Sweetie broadcast by Hunan Broadcasting System. Later, she joined Happy Camp for an internship.

Shen started her professional acting in 2017 in the Chinese series Autumn Harvest Uprising. The same year, she took a role in the science-fiction comedy TV series Let’s Shake It. 2017 must have been a successful year for Shen as she got popular within no time. In addition, her role as Chen Xiaoxi in the campus romance drama A Love So Beautiful brought her immense fame.

Shen got an opportunity to showcase her talent in other films, television series, and variety shows. Moreover, she has acted alongside other famous actors and actresses, such as Hu Yitian, Dylan Wang, Darren Chen, Connor Leong, Chen Duling, and Caesar Wu.

The star had appeared in one film known as The Yinyang Master (2021) with the role of Shen Le. However, she has taken roles in various TV series and variety shows. Shen Yue's TV shows appearance includes:

Autumn Harvest as Zeng Zhi in the Hunan TV network (2017)

as Zeng Zhi in the Hunan TV network (2017) Let’s Shake it as Xiao Yue in the Youku network (2017)

as Xiao Yue in the Youku network (2017) A Love So Beautiful as Chen Xiaoxi in the Tencent network (2017)

as Chen Xiaoxi in the Tencent network (2017) Meteor Garden as Dong Shancai in the Hunan TV network (2018)

as Dong Shancai in the Hunan TV network (2018) Another Me as Li An Sheng in the iQiyi network (2019)

as Li An Sheng in the iQiyi network (2019) Sink or Swim in the Youku network (2020)

in the Youku network (2020) Count Your Lucky Stars as Tong Xiaoyou in the Youku network (2020)

as Tong Xiaoyou in the Youku network (2020) Use For My Talent as Shi Shuangjiao in the Mango TV network (2022)

as Shi Shuangjiao in the Mango TV network (2022) Be Yourself as Xia Langlang in the Youku network (2021)

In addition, Yue has appeared in the following variety shows.

Summer Sweetie as a Cast Member (2014)

as a Cast Member (2014) The Inn2 as a Cast Member (2018)

as a Cast Member (2018) Happy Camp as Guest with 2018 F4 (2018)

as Guest with 2018 F4 (2018) Dayday Up Camp as Guest with 2018 F4 (2018)

as Guest with 2018 F4 (2018) Phanta City Camp as Guest with 2018 F4 (2018)

Besides acting, Yue has appeared in discography roles, including:

I Miss You in the Bureau of Transformer OST album (2019)

in the album (2019) Qiyue and Ansheng in Another Me album (2019)

in Another Me album (2019) Heart Warms Heart Equals To The World (2020)

(2020) I Really Look Like You in the Count Your Stars OST album.

She has bagged accolades for her outstanding roles during her acting career, including:

Award for the Baidu Entertainment Award, Character of the Year

Award for Weibo V Influence Summit, Top 10 Positive Energy Models (2018)

Award for Next Generation Influencers for Global Philanthropy, Young Philanthropy Star (2018)

Nomination for the Golden Bud - The Fourth Network Film And Television Festival, Best Actress (2019)

Award for Madame Figaro Fashion Awards, Philanthropy Idol of the Year (2019)

Yue has worked with different entertainment companies since she entered acting. She is currently signed to Mantra Pictures.

Shen Yue’s relationships

Being a topic of discussion for her outstanding performance, Shen’s relationships have also been in the spotlight. In 2018, Shen was suspected to be dating her co-star Connor Leong. The two would occasionally be spotted together.

Moreover, she was suspected of dating Dylang Wang. Shen Yue’s and Dylan Wang's relationship is said to have started from the Meteor Garden movie.

Shen Yue’s net worth

Through her films, television series, and variety shows, Shen Yue has accumulated a good fortune. According to Popular Net Worth, Yue has a net worth of 255,000 Chinese Yuan.

Shen Yue’s fast facts

Who is Shen Yue’s boyfriend? She is currently single. What is Shen Yue’s height? She is 5 feet 2 inches (1.60m) tall. How many followers are in Shen Yue’s Weibo account? She has 10 million followers. What is Shen Yue's Alma Mater? She is a former student of Hunan Normal University. Why is Shen Yue so popular? She is famous for her leading roles in hit television series. What is Shen Yue's real name? Her name, Shen Yue, is her real name. How much does Shen Yue weigh? She weighs 45 kg (99lbs). How old is Yue? She was born on 27 February 1997. Therefore, Shen Yue’s age is 24 years old as of 2021.

As young as she is, Shen Yue has made a name in the entertainment industry. Since her debut in 2017, she has continued to win her fans' accreditation through her outstanding performances. Having come from a middle-class family, Shen has worked her way to the top in a unique way.

