Justine Musk's net worth, age, children, spouse, books, blog, images, profiles

How rich is Justine Musk? Justine Musk’s net worth is of interest, considering that she is the ex-wife of Elon Musk, the co-founder of PayPal, Neualink, Tesla, Inc., and SpaceX. Here is everything there is to know about her wealth and other details.

Although many people know Justine Musk only for her relationship with Elon, she is a force to reckon independently. Justine is a Canadian author best known for her modern fantasy novel, BloodAngel. This article shares her interesting life story to give you a clear image of who she is.

Justine Musk’s profile summary

Full name : Jennifer Justine Wilson

: Jennifer Justine Wilson Date of birth : September 2, 1972

: September 2, 1972 Place of birth : Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

: Peterborough, Ontario, Canada Justine Musk’s age : 49 years old as of 2021

: 49 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Schools attended : Queen’s University

: Queen’s University Twitter : @justinemusk

: @justinemusk Height : 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)

: 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight : 55 kilograms

: 55 kilograms Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : divorced

: divorced Children : 6

: 6 Occupation : Author

: Author Justine Musk's blog: justinemusk.com

justinemusk.com Famous for : Being Elon Musk's first wife

: Being Elon Musk's first wife Net worth: $3 million

Biography

Jennifer Wilson spent most of her early life in Peterborough. Her father was a businessman. She has been interested in writing since childhood.

Education

After high school, Jennifer Wilson went to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. She received her Bachelors in English literature from the institution. Also, while at Queens, Justine penned the first manuscript of BloodAngel.

Career

Jennifer Wilson relocated to Japan after her studies at Queens. In Japan, she taught English as a Second Language. She then went to Australia and then settled in California. In the late 2000s, she wrote articles where she referred to herself as a model ex-wife.

Justine Musk's books

Wilson's first book was BloodAngel, a dark urban fantasy novel released by Roc Books in 2005. She later wrote Uninvited (published in 2007), a paranormal fantasy novel released by MTV Books, and Lord of Bones (published in 2008), the sequel to BloodAngel.

Jennifer wrote a short tale, I Need You More, and in 2009, she contributed to The Mammoth Book of Vampire Romance 2: Love Bites. She also contributed to Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love, which was published in 2010.

Justine Musk, wife of Elon Musk

Jennifer Wilson and Elon met during her first year in college, and he was in his second year at the same institution. However, their relationship ended after graduation. He later called her, and this time, Elon became Justine Musk’s spouse after getting married in January 2000.

They were blessed with 6 children. Sadly, their first son, Nevada, who was born in 2002, died in infancy. Justine Musk’s children are a set of twins and triplets. She got the twins, Griffin and Xavier, in 2006 through Vitro fertilization. The triplets are Damian, Saxon, and Kai.

Is Justine Musk married?

No. The chemistry between Elon and Jennifer Wilson began to shift. In an article that she wrote for Marie Claire, she revealed how her marriage was unhealthy. For instance, Elon frequently belittled her, discouraged her from career pursuits, and influenced Justine Musk's blonde hair change.

The couple separated, and on 13th September 2008, Jennifer Wilson announced their divorce. They share custody of their 5 kids. Interestingly, Elon’s ex-wife gets along with his second ex-wife, Talulah Riley.

Justine Musk’s boyfriend

Matt Petersen and Justine's photos suggest that they are very close and might be in a relationship. According to The Insider, Matt and Jennifer Wilson are long-term lovers, and their relationship started after her divorce from Elon.

Justine Musk’s net worth

Jennifer Wilson is approximately $3 million rich now. Her main source of income is her literacy works (books and publications). She received $2 million in cash from Elon after the divorce in 2008, $80,000 in monthly alimony, child support for the next 17 years, and a Tesla roadster.

Where does Justine Wilson live now? Justine Musk now lives in Bel-Air, California. Elon Musk’s net worth is approximately $190.5 billion.

Justine Musk’s net worth may be much lower than that of her ex-husband, Elon Musk, but she can still afford a comfortable lifestyle. She is an independent, hardworking lady with a successful writing career. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

