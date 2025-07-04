ALS Paramedics are at the scene where a taxi veered off the road after colliding with another vehicle

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway to clear the scene

Paramedics are yet to confirm how many fatalities there are or how many passengers were injured

ALS Paramedics are at the scene of a fatal accident on the N3, Pietermaritzburg bound, near the Shongweni off-ramp. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

KWAZULU-NATAL - Multiple people have died following an accident on the N3, Pietermaritzburg bound.

The fatalities occurred after a taxi collided with a vehicle and then veered off the road. The incident happened before 17:30 near the Shongweni off-ramp.

The taxi plunged down the embankment and is approximately 50 to 60 metres below the road level.

Rescue efforts underway on N3

According to ALS Paramedics who are on the scene, emergency service officials had to go down towards the vehicle and stabilise the injured patients.

They also confirmed that several passengers had passed away, but the exact number cannot be confirmed as yet.

Paramedics have also had to bring injured passengers up the embankment where ambulances can transport them to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations continue.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

