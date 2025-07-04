Multiple People Dead in N3 Accident Near Shongweni, Taxi Plunges Down Embankment After Collision
- ALS Paramedics are at the scene where a taxi veered off the road after colliding with another vehicle
- Motorists are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway to clear the scene
- Paramedics are yet to confirm how many fatalities there are or how many passengers were injured
KWAZULU-NATAL - Multiple people have died following an accident on the N3, Pietermaritzburg bound.
The fatalities occurred after a taxi collided with a vehicle and then veered off the road. The incident happened before 17:30 near the Shongweni off-ramp.
The taxi plunged down the embankment and is approximately 50 to 60 metres below the road level.
Rescue efforts underway on N3
According to ALS Paramedics who are on the scene, emergency service officials had to go down towards the vehicle and stabilise the injured patients.
They also confirmed that several passengers had passed away, but the exact number cannot be confirmed as yet.
Paramedics have also had to bring injured passengers up the embankment where ambulances can transport them to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations continue.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
