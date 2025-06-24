South Africans were devastated when an accident near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape resulted in fatalities

A bakkie that was carrying teachers was involved in a crash in Ngqeleni when they were on their way to school

South Africans were worried about the accident, and some remarked that the province was cursed

EASTERN CAPE — South Africans were devastated when an accident in the Eastern Cape claimed the lives of teachers on their way to school.

How many teachers died?

According to SABC News, three teachers died and two were seriously injured when the bakkie they were travelling in Ngqeleni was involved in an accident. It's unclear what caused the accident.

The province's Transport Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, mourned the accident. Binqose said that society has lost teachers who had a meaningful role to play and whose lives were suddenly cut short. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Woes in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape province has recently been affected by severe floods and weather patterns, which have caused destruction and claimed 100 lives. The floods began on 7 June after a cold spell predicted for 7 to 10 June brought snow and intense rainfall.

This resulted in the floods, which displaced over 6000 people in a space of a few weeks. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs declared a national disaster.

In December 2024, the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, was worried that at least 90 people died from road accidents in the province during the festive season. His department mobilised resources to curb the number of deaths on the Eastern Cape roads.

Accidents in the Eastern Cape

South Africans worried about EC

Netizens commenting on SABC News' post shared their concerns.

Hiteka Yini Khalanga Mathebula said:

"The devil is working in that province."

Kabelo Thako said:

"Something is wrong in the Eastern Cape."

Sally Naidoo said:

"Why so many deaths? They must get together in church to pray for this region."

Jeanette Majeanette said:

"Lord, please send Your Holy Spirit in this province. We have heard enough."

Joyce Mmaphuti Laka said:

"So sad. Eastern Cape needs our prayers."

