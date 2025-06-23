South Africans Praise Rescue Dog for Finding Body As Eastern Cape Flood Death Toll Rises to 97
- The death toll for those who died during the Eastern Cape floods increased to 97 as more bodies were recovered
- Rescuers have been combing water sources in the province to find missing people, as hundreds are still unaccounted for
- South Africans praised the dog that helped the rescuers find a body in the Cicira River
EASTERN CAPE — The death toll of those who died in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 97 as authorities continue the search for missing residents. A dog was hailed as the hero of the day for finding a body in the Cicira River.
Eastern Cape death toll rises
According to eNCA, rescue efforts continued in areas like Mthatha. One of the bodies was found along the banks of the Cicira River on 23 June 2025. The rescuers used search dogs to locate missing bodies.
One of the search dogs, Bond, alerted the rescuers to the presence of a body in the River. The search teams split into two teams, one searching in the water and the other searching on the ground.
Community members have also been working with rescuers to locate those who went missing during the floods. A team of deputy ministers from the Departments of Home Affairs, Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and the Presidency visited Mthatha and Butterworth on 22 June. They assisted residents in registering for replacement identity documents and birth certificates.
What you need to know about the Eastern Cape floods
- Radio personality Anele Mdoda was devastated when the death toll of the Eastern Cape flood victims rose to 78 on 13 June
- A toddler and an adult were found in Mthatha on 15 June, as the number of those who perished continues to climb
- Employees of Gift of the Givers were targeted by extortionists when they tried to deliver water to residents of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality recently
- The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, said that the government is considering giving flood victims a grant to help them rebuild
- A rescue team was seen carrying a dead body up to a helicopter in the Eastern Cape as rescuers searched for victims
Netizens praise dogs
South Africans commenting on eNCA's post on Facebook saluted the brave dog.
Thembisa Skaap said:
"Yes, a dog can do that. Even if a family member is in danger, it takes a shoe and runs home, where it barks so it could be heard before running back to the spot where the loved one is in danger."
Sihle Mbewu said:
"Credit to the SAPS dog handler."
Tessie Senekal said:
"These dogs are amazing. Thank you to their partners out there doing a very important job."
Joseph Van De Kamuzangaza said:
"Bond must be awarded a gold medal."
Ompz Intelligence Makgale said:
"Bond is from Lusikisiki K9. I know, he's very intelligent."
Marianna Deane said:
"He's a doggie hero."
Eastern Cape floods declared a national disaster
In another article, Briefly News reported that the government declared the floods a national disaster. This was after the death toll rose to 67.
The government declared it a disaster in the Western Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal. The provinces were also hit by heavy flooding.
