A Gauteng SAPS officer faced disciplinary investigations after a viral video showed her reluctantly returning a R2,000 bribe near Diepsloot

The footage of her miscount went viral, and most recently, South African children hilariously re-enact the confrontation down to the exact dialogue and body language

While the video highlighted South Africans' ability to laugh through adversity, it also proves how normalised police corruption has become

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Children recreated a viral SAPS bribery video. Image: mapitimokoena85 / Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a brazen incident near Diepsloot, a Gauteng SAPS officer was caught red-handed and forced to return a R2,000 bribe after eBlockwatch founder Andre Snyman confronted her on June 6, 2026. The confrontation was the inspiration for the kids who dressed up as the man and officers in the video.

The video is a reminder that police extortion is so deeply entrenched and visible that it has transitioned into children's playground games. The incident evolved from a shocking display of law enforcement misconduct into a viral sensation. The kids were a testament to South Africa’s unique cultural coping mechanism of using humour to digest severe systemic issues. Watch the video of the kids recreating the clash below:

SA split over kids' bribe skit

The viral re-enactment of corruption by children sparked a debate. While most laughed, praising the kids' impeccable comedic timing and spot-on acting skills. Some argued that there was nothing funny about the viral video. Many were concerned that the video was actually a tragic reflection of how deeply entrenched corruption has become in South Africa. Read the comments below:

Bribery is rife among SAPS officers in South Africa. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Source: UGC

Siya Zikode Mthimkhulu said:

"Wow, I am truly impressed by these kids, especially this young lady. She follows instructions precisely and is able to portray the exact emotions required for the scene. That level of discipline and talent at such a young age is remarkable. Love you, guys."

Cerru Wuta remarked:

"Sandra Drinoh, as soon as she arrives in court, she is arrested for taking bribe, and the case she would open won't even be considered."

Victor Lee Twala was amused:

"South Africa has no peace straight."

Nomthandazo Ndimba remarked:

"Ncooo man, I love them, they are so talented."

Mathabo Moleli joked:

"Give this young Police lady a voucher to spur.

Leon Kido wrote:

"More interesting than the original. Well done, guys."

Tumi N D Dumisane felt differently:

"This is not a joke."

Nigel Goswin Bailey agreed:

"This is not funny at all."

Mapiti Mokoena replied:

"Tumi N D Dumisane, you're not the target market. We do comedy for people who have a sense of humour. Tumi, I didn't commit a crime."

Other Briefly News stories about saps

People were fascinated by a video showing a man who was running away on foot, and the police were not far behind.

In another SAPS foot chase story, an officer fell while he was pursuing a man in the city centre in a hilarious clip.

People were impressed by the SAPS officer, who impressed people with his fitness during a high-speed chase on foot.

Source: Briefly News