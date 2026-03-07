A TikTok video captured the moment that an SAPS officer messed up, and it was all caught on camera

The post of the SAPS member trying to do his job and failing miserably was a viral hit on the short-form video platform

The officer's terrible day made some people question the capabilities of SAPS officers when it comes to serving and protecting

An SAPS officer garnered attention on TikTok for his attempt at maintaining law and order. The man was in pursuit of someone when everything went awry.

An SAPS officer chased a man and failed miserably. Image: @lylabergmann / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The SAPS member's disastrous day at work inspired jokes about law enforcement in South Africa. The clip posted on 4 March 2026 amassed a flurry of comments discussing SAPS.

In a TikTok video by @lylabergmann, a man was running across a road in Johannesburg. The man was clearly running away from someone, and an SAPS officer came chasing after him. The fleeing man effortlessly hopped over a low wooden barrier, but the officer could not handle the obstacle. The officer tried to jump over the barricade but tripped face-first to the ground, then got up and continued chasing the man. Watch the video of the man vs SAPS officer below:

South Africa drags SAPS after failed chase

Online users were in stitches over the SAPS officer's wild chase. Some criticised him for not being able to handle an obstacle. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed whether they are confident in SAPS. Image: Kali9 / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Charley M thought the SAPS officers were doing the most:

"At least he had the guts to run after him. Here in Benoni, they pay amaphara R5 to help them chase the suspects."

p_s_s.12f was in stitches over the foot chase:

"First time seeing a cop run in South Africa 😳"

Kopano imagined that SAPS would not do well:

"That war would wipe us out on the first day 😩😩"

ofc•kiara•🍒 joked about the officer:

"That’s my dad😭 I told him a long time ago that he should just retire at an early age💔 see now."

Oratile Makaleng remarked:

"Mind you, our President is busy giving statements about other countries fighting each other. When will they come for us? It’s chai 😭"

Beauty Mrs M applauded the officer for getting up:

"At least he continued running 😭😭I would have lain there for 40 days and 40 nights!😭"

rey_quan_ was kidding:

"Keep going, bro, you were gonna pay R500 skipping a robot that doesn’t even work."

Mkantampowa speculated:

"He did it on purpose. He wasn't chasing him to catch him, he was chasing him to chase him."

Trvp4jayy shared a dark joke:

"How times have changed, some years back it would’ve been the other way around 🤣🤣😂"

