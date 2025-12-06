A TikTok video of a police officer in a hilarious situation went viral on the platform

The clip shows a South African policeman coming face-to-face with someone willing to potentially fight him

Online users were in stitches after seeing how the South African police officer reacted to a man who seemed ready to fight

In a video shared on TikTok, a policeman tried to keep his composure while on duty. The officer left people thoroughly amused as he tried to deal with a difficult person.

Online users could not help but make jokes about the man who did the most after being confronted by a policeman. People cracked jokes about the unexpected interaction they saw between a police officer.

In a TikTok video by @welcome_x5, a man was dragging a shovel and following a police officer. The policeman was running away as the man holding the shovel kept advancing toward him in a slow way. The officer ran off, using the vehicle to keep a distance from the man.

South Africa jokes about scared policeman

Many people were in stitches after seeing the policeman running away from someone in the post by @welcome_x5. Online users could not help but make fun of the officer. Watch the video of the police officer running away from a man below:

February XV commented:

"American police officers were gonna act very fast."

Nickie💗🧚🏾✨ also referenced police brutality in the US:

"You’re lucky this isn’t America. Ngabe sicula amagugu kwamanje😭"

Chrissy Mtimande was amused by the scene:

"Officers are not safe in South Africa🤣"

Nailed by Lee was amused:

"I’m so jealous of people who live around drama like this 😅"

s💗imagined the man escalating the attack:

"Next thing, he is driving the van and the officers are at the back😭"

Chokko commented:

"The only country that stresses God."

Alibaba wrote:

"😅😂 Then you wanna call South Africa a country 😳😳 no it's Haven we enjoy our Godley democracy 😂😅😂"

Les Man wrote:

"This is the community's nightmare, so who's gonna stand for us if this is the situation?"

Slavvy

reminded people that police can not always draw arms:

"Worse law yase South Africa, you can't shoot at a person who's unarmed."

👾SPACEBOY👾 reflected:

"My late grandmother used to chase away any police van that would stop outside our house, a re e tlisa bati ko jarateng 😂😩"

chakino3 wondered:

"Wow go tshaba lephodisa ya ne ???😳(a police officer is scared.)"

