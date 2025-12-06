SAPS Officer Runs Away From Man Following Him With Shovel in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video of a police officer in a hilarious situation went viral on the platform
- The clip shows a South African policeman coming face-to-face with someone willing to potentially fight him
- Online users were in stitches after seeing how the South African police officer reacted to a man who seemed ready to fight
In a video shared on TikTok, a policeman tried to keep his composure while on duty. The officer left people thoroughly amused as he tried to deal with a difficult person.
Online users could not help but make jokes about the man who did the most after being confronted by a policeman. People cracked jokes about the unexpected interaction they saw between a police officer.
In a TikTok video by @welcome_x5, a man was dragging a shovel and following a police officer. The policeman was running away as the man holding the shovel kept advancing toward him in a slow way. The officer ran off, using the vehicle to keep a distance from the man.
South Africa jokes about scared policeman
Many people were in stitches after seeing the policeman running away from someone in the post by @welcome_x5. Online users could not help but make fun of the officer. Watch the video of the police officer running away from a man below:
February XV commented:
"American police officers were gonna act very fast."
Nickie💗🧚🏾✨ also referenced police brutality in the US:
"You’re lucky this isn’t America. Ngabe sicula amagugu kwamanje😭"
Chrissy Mtimande was amused by the scene:
"Officers are not safe in South Africa🤣"
Nailed by Lee was amused:
"I’m so jealous of people who live around drama like this 😅"
s💗imagined the man escalating the attack:
"Next thing, he is driving the van and the officers are at the back😭"
Chokko commented:
"The only country that stresses God."
Alibaba wrote:
"😅😂 Then you wanna call South Africa a country 😳😳 no it's Haven we enjoy our Godley democracy 😂😅😂"
Les Man wrote:
"This is the community's nightmare, so who's gonna stand for us if this is the situation?"
Slavvy
reminded people that police can not always draw arms:
"Worse law yase South Africa, you can't shoot at a person who's unarmed."
👾SPACEBOY👾 reflected:
"My late grandmother used to chase away any police van that would stop outside our house, a re e tlisa bati ko jarateng 😂😩"
chakino3 wondered:
"Wow go tshaba lephodisa ya ne ???😳(a police officer is scared.)"
