South Africans were disturbed by the video showing a man who appeared to have chosen to get settled in a dangerous place

A video shared on TikTok showed someone who appeared to be happy risking his well-being. The man on a large road went viral.

A man on the R40 went viral as he was on foot on the highway. Image: Zakh / Pexels / @pmcafrica /X

The video of the man left South Africans with questions. The guy looked calm despite being in grave danger.

In a video by @pmcafrica, a man was seated on a busy highway. The man was reportedly seated on the R40. Cars drove by the man who could make himself come from the middle of the road. R40 is a notorious highway, a provincial road.

The R40 is known as oneof South Africa's most dangrous spots. Image: Rachel Claire

South Africa stunned by man

Many people had questions about why the man was sitting on a freeway. In South Africa, it is really both to be on a highway on foot. Watch the video of the man who put himself in danger on a dangerous road by clicking here.

@Galaxy_Keyboard commented:

"This is terrible because he probably wants to die but God is delaying him."

@EvilKemet wrote:

"Bro just wants attention, he could’ve bought a gun and shoot his brains out. Stop endangering our drivers."

@yangamessi added:

"Eish this land is not for the weak, it’s either you make it or you are left behind."

@DR_carter_SAwa stunned:

"That spot is so dangerous. It’s hard to even stop."

@MasonDoLindor remarked:

"Men go through a lot, bro. Nobody wanna save men."

@MalumePancakes_ was moved:

"Tell bro I got him whatever he needs."

@RirhaSA said:

"This life comes with exhausting challenges."

@AuntyScoobyDoo noticed:

"No one is stopping the car and talk to him , and the one who took this video "

@Omni91463347 speculated why no one stopped:

"This is a dangerous hotspot, hence the guys are not stopping. Which is still a shame."

@Unsilenced_Men advised others who may be struggling:

"Don't suffer in silence until it's too late. There is no shame in asking for help."

@Gcina_Ntsonga said:

"He must be going through something. Cos it’s not just a highway, it’s the most dangerous highway you’ll ever drive on. Or he’s just a criminal."

