Man on R40 Highway Sits on Road in TikTok Video Worries South Africa
- A video shared on social media shows a man who put himself in grave danger on a main road
- The clip shared on X showed someone putting their life at risk by making their way onto a big, busy road
- South Africans were disturbed by the video showing a man who appeared to have chosen to get settled in a dangerous place
A video shared on TikTok showed someone who appeared to be happy risking his well-being. The man on a large road went viral.
The video of the man left South Africans with questions. The guy looked calm despite being in grave danger.
In a video by @pmcafrica, a man was seated on a busy highway. The man was reportedly seated on the R40. Cars drove by the man who could make himself come from the middle of the road. R40 is a notorious highway, a provincial road.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
South Africa stunned by man
Many people had questions about why the man was sitting on a freeway. In South Africa, it is really both to be on a highway on foot. Watch the video of the man who put himself in danger on a dangerous road by clicking here.
@Galaxy_Keyboard commented:
"This is terrible because he probably wants to die but God is delaying him."
@EvilKemet wrote:
"Bro just wants attention, he could’ve bought a gun and shoot his brains out. Stop endangering our drivers."
@yangamessi added:
"Eish this land is not for the weak, it’s either you make it or you are left behind."
@DR_carter_SAwa stunned:
"That spot is so dangerous. It’s hard to even stop."
@MasonDoLindor remarked:
"Men go through a lot, bro. Nobody wanna save men."
@MalumePancakes_ was moved:
"Tell bro I got him whatever he needs."
@RirhaSA said:
"This life comes with exhausting challenges."
@AuntyScoobyDoo noticed:
"No one is stopping the car and talk to him , and the one who took this video "
@Omni91463347 speculated why no one stopped:
"This is a dangerous hotspot, hence the guys are not stopping. Which is still a shame."
@Unsilenced_Men advised others who may be struggling:
"Don't suffer in silence until it's too late. There is no shame in asking for help."
@Gcina_Ntsonga said:
"He must be going through something. Cos it’s not just a highway, it’s the most dangerous highway you’ll ever drive on. Or he’s just a criminal."
Other Briefly News stories about cars
- A man showed people that he got a ride with a man whose driver's seat was a plastic bucket in a TikTok video.
- South Africans were amused by a man's video of a supercar driver who was open to entertaining him when he hyped it on a Joburg road.
- People were moved after a matriculant's reaction to getting a car after finishing exams in a TikTok video.
- A Cape Town driver was amazed after seeing a takeaway coffee service available for motorists stuck in traffic
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za