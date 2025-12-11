South African reality TV star Nonku Williams allegedly handed over a new home to a family, and it was caught on tape

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared a video of her and the said family, where she gave them the house keys and a tour of their new home

Mzansi was, however, confused, and this led to many questions being asked, with many people questioning Nonku's gesture

South African TV personality Nonku Williams recently went viral after she allegedly built a new home for a family.

A video of The Real Housewives of Durban star handing over the home to the family gained traction on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams recently went viral for introducing her new man to Mzansi, and peeps were in awe over their relationship.

Did Nonku hand over a new home?

An X user @busiwe_bubu posted a video of Nonku presenting the house keys to the lucky recipients. She also gave them a tour of their new abode, and it consists of two floors.

"Nonku Williams gives a deserving family a new home," the video was captioned.

The house is not yet furnished, which raised many suspicions among online users. Below are some of the reactions.

@L_Ratzz replied:

"The guy in blue looks like he was forcefully fetched from groove, and he contributed the alcohol that he left with his boys to see the house."

@MazwiZuma asked:

"Where did she get the money from?"

@TholisoN was amazed:

"Wooooow, does it have an upstairs? Nice."

@i_isicathuloo shared:

"This is honestly an RDP house with a stairs."

@TheRealSmomoh said:

"That was so noble of her. May God bless her abundantly."

@MdutyanaTh70595 replied:

"God bless her. This is very nice of her."

@lilth_ra exclaimed:

"What a generous gesture!"

@zumapaulos argued:

"Would you believe me if I told you this video was not about the house whatsoever."

@BusisiweMbaba defended Nonku:

“She buys a fleet of cars and posts. People: Why doesn’t she give back to the community instead of buying cars? She gives back to the community and posts about it. People: they live for cameras. What is it that you guys want? Leave people to do what they want with their lives, hle."

@mrs_milli00n gushed:

"They can say what they want about Nonku, but we made the right person famous!"

@DenisTlhabi lauded:

"She has been doing it for a while in her own capacity without any government or political alliances. Well done, girl, for giving the old woman some dignity."

Watch the video below:

Houswives react to the girl's trip

In a previous report from Briefly News, after the first episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa aired, fans were ecstatic to finally meet the cast.

Some of the continent's most iconic Housewives from South Africa to Nigeria came together for a trip to Brazil, and it was filled with drama and glamour. As the second episode rolled out, fans began to warm up to the ladies, with the online discourse topping social media trends.

