The first episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip : Africa recently aired, and fans finally got to meet the cast

Some of the continent's most iconic Housewives came together for a trip filled with drama and glamour, from South Africa to Nigeria

As the second episode rolls through, fans are beginning to warm up to the ladies, with the online discourse topping social media trends

Briefly News got insight on the new cast and the ladies' first impressions of each other, and the tension that arose from their encounters

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa officially kicked off on Friday, 28 November 2025, with the pilot episode introducing the ladies.

Building on the success of the first season, the series has now brought together some of the most iconic Housewives from across the continent.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Durban features Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson, joined by Johannesburg Housewives, Christall Kay and Evodia Mogase. Nairobi is represented by Dr Catherine Masitsa, aka "Dr C," and Zena Nyambu, while Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos bring star power from Nigeria.

Ahead of the second episode, some of the ladies shared their first impressions of their castmates, with some speaking about their first thoughts about Madam Evodia Mogase, who made her reality TV comeback after nearly 10 years.

Annie described her as having grown-woman energy.

"Cool, calm, collected. Grown-woman energy, like she’s seen everything and nothing surprises her anymore."

On the other hand, Miriam expressed her disappointment upon meeting and witnessing Madam in action, claiming that despite her OG status, she failed to stand out on her own.

"Madam didn’t quite live up to the hype for me, both in how she handled certain situations on camera and behind the scenes. I expected more from her. She was mostly floating through and inserting herself into other people’s drama and storylines instead of building her own.

"I’m guessing it might be because she hasn’t been on TV for seven years, which is still not an excuse. With the number of times she mentioned that they started the African franchise, I expected more, and I was disappointed."

In Miriam's case, however, she allegedly displayed "mean girl" energy upon meeting Joburg Housewife Christall Kay, who passed it off as jealousy.

"I was very happy and excited to meet everyone and have a good time with the ladies, but when I got there, I sensed that some of them were jealous. Mariam and Princess were nasty and ugly to me. I was totally shocked because I didn’t know them at all."

The Lagos socialite's strong personality stood out to Annie Mthembu as well, mostly for her being highly opinionated.

"Baby, that woman can talk. I blinked once, and she was already on paragraph seven. But she’s entertaining, so I just buckled up."

Speaking about Dr C, Annie described her as extremely arrogant.

"Arrogant.com, sis loves the sound of her own voice. If confidence were a podcast, she’d be all 100 episodes."

However, it appears that for once, the Nairobi native was at a loss for words upon seeing her former viral, Zena, in Brazil.

The ladies' feud on The Real Housewives of Nairobi stemmed from Dr C's reactions to what she believed was Zena "glamorising harmful behaviour." She confessed that she was unprepared to see her rival again, claiming she had no idea they would ever reunite.

"My initial reaction when I saw Zena arrive in Rio was one of absolute, unadulterated shock. I was completely unprepared, and I can tell you truthfully, I nearly passed out, literally. I had genuinely no idea she was going to be there, and the sight of her immediately triggered a rush of intense emotions.

"My immediate fear was palpable. After the intensity of the reunion and the depth of our principled disagreement, my mind raced with the possibility that she would initiate an immediate altercation."

With episode two expected to arrive soon, fans are expecting nothing less than drama, luxury and a lot of chaos.

Watch some scenes from the first episode below.

Mzansi weighs in on Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

The discussion erupted as the online community exchanged notes and reactions to the first episode.

_Yemurai_ was unimpressed:

"Nah, they did them dirty with this ugly villa. It looks old and dusty, it’s far from the beach, there’s no grand foyer, and it looks like a boarding house from the outside."

ora_molokwane threw shade:

"I still don’t understand why Angel was cast."

boyakajuta said:

"The Durban huns are actually kinda boring without Nonku as their storyline."

krugersville added:

"When Madam stepped in, you could tell that the real Queen is here, the way they all screamed, they know the OG is here. They can’t deny it themselves."

Annie Mthembu opens up about her comeback

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Annie Mthembu's explanation of why she decided to return to reality TV.

After an unexpected exit from the limelight, the former Real Housewives of Durban star made an even more dramatic comeback and shared a profound message on what inspired her decisions.

