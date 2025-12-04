Gospel Icon Dr Rebecca Malope Makes Special Cameo Appearance in Mzansi Magic’s Telenovela ‘Genesis’
- South African Gospel Icon Dr Rebecca Malope will make a special cameo appearance on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela, Genesis
- The multi-award-winning singer shared why she decided to agree to appear on the show
- Malope also shared with Briefly News how appearing on a telenovela aligns with her personal or professional journey
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
South African legendary Gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope decided to venture into another industry within the entertainment space, and fans can't wait to see her making an appearance on their screens.
According to Sunday World, Dr Rebecca, excitedly confirmed that she will be making a special cameo appearance on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela, Genesis.
The star, who previously reached a settlement with a detergent company, mentioned why she decided to agree to this and what the experience would mean to her.
"I was inspired by the story because it speaks directly to the industry that I’m already rooted in. It felt familiar. Stepping into acting has been refreshing and exciting. It’s a new way to express myself and connect with people," She said.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Malope also stated how the character she would be playing resonated with her personality and how the collaboration between TV and music is shaping the entertainment industry:
"The character’s strength, faith and resilience really resonated with me. The themes of purpose, calling and staying grounded reflect so much of my own journey, so stepping into the role felt very natural.
"Collaborations between music and television are powerful. Music brings emotion and identity to stories, while television gives artists a wider platform. When they come together, they elevate our industry and help us create uniquely South African and impactful content."
Dr Malope on how this storyline resonates with her
The popular musician also shared with Briefly News that appearing on this telenovela was a way of God allowing her to share stories and reach people.
"My whole journey has been about storytelling through music, ministry and testimony. Acting is simply another beautiful way God has allowed me to share stories and reach people. It aligns perfectly with where I am in life: growing, learning and embracing new spaces while staying true to my foundation," Malope said.
Who is Dr Rebecca Malope?
Rebecca Malope is a renowned South African gospel singer, frequently referred to as the "African Queen of Gospel." She ranks among the best-selling gospel artists ever, with sales exceeding 10 million albums globally.
Known for her strong vocal style, Malope has released several multi-platinum albums since her career started in the late 1980s, following her victory in the Shell Road to Fame talent contest in 1987.
Rebecca Malope to be awarded Lifetime Achievement award
In a previous report from Briefly News, Rebecca Malope is set to receive a top accolade at the Basadi in Music Awards.
The award, which recognises the powerful female voices in the music industry, will take place on 2 August 2025 at the Joburg Theatre.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za