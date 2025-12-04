South African Gospel Icon Dr Rebecca Malope will make a special cameo appearance on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela, Genesis

The multi-award-winning singer shared why she decided to agree to appear on the show

Malope also shared with Briefly News how appearing on a telenovela aligns with her personal or professional journey

Dr Rebecca Malope will appear on a telenovela. Image: Supplied

South African legendary Gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope decided to venture into another industry within the entertainment space, and fans can't wait to see her making an appearance on their screens.

According to Sunday World, Dr Rebecca, excitedly confirmed that she will be making a special cameo appearance on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela, Genesis.

The star, who previously reached a settlement with a detergent company, mentioned why she decided to agree to this and what the experience would mean to her.

"I was inspired by the story because it speaks directly to the industry that I’m already rooted in. It felt familiar. Stepping into acting has been refreshing and exciting. It’s a new way to express myself and connect with people," She said.

Malope also stated how the character she would be playing resonated with her personality and how the collaboration between TV and music is shaping the entertainment industry:

"The character’s strength, faith and resilience really resonated with me. The themes of purpose, calling and staying grounded reflect so much of my own journey, so stepping into the role felt very natural.

"Collaborations between music and television are powerful. Music brings emotion and identity to stories, while television gives artists a wider platform. When they come together, they elevate our industry and help us create uniquely South African and impactful content."

Dr Malope on how this storyline resonates with her

The popular musician also shared with Briefly News that appearing on this telenovela was a way of God allowing her to share stories and reach people.

"My whole journey has been about storytelling through music, ministry and testimony. Acting is simply another beautiful way God has allowed me to share stories and reach people. It aligns perfectly with where I am in life: growing, learning and embracing new spaces while staying true to my foundation," Malope said.

Netizens react to Malope making an appearance on 'Genesis.' Image: Supplied

Who is Dr Rebecca Malope?

Rebecca Malope is a renowned South African gospel singer, frequently referred to as the "African Queen of Gospel." She ranks among the best-selling gospel artists ever, with sales exceeding 10 million albums globally.

Known for her strong vocal style, Malope has released several multi-platinum albums since her career started in the late 1980s, following her victory in the Shell Road to Fame talent contest in 1987.

Rebecca Malope to be awarded Lifetime Achievement award

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rebecca Malope is set to receive a top accolade at the Basadi in Music Awards.

The award, which recognises the powerful female voices in the music industry, will take place on 2 August 2025 at the Joburg Theatre.

