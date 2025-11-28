A UK makoti surprised her South African husband with a heartfelt cultural gesture in the kitchen

The couple's sweet interaction in the TikTok video sparked widespread admiration online

Viewers praised her effort to embrace South African cuisine and celebrate their multicultural love

A UK-based makoti has left social media users smiling after a wholesome video showed her preparing pap for her South African husband for the very first time.

A woman from the UK surprised her husband by cooking pap, and he gave it a try in a TikTok video. Image: @sarahandjabzz

The charming clip, which has been circulating online, captured the couple’s heartwarming interaction as she surprised him with maize meal she had secretly ordered.

In the video, the woman jokingly referred to the maize meal as an "extra birthday cake," prompting her husband to ask whether she planned to make it for him. When she confidently replied "yes," he immediately got up from his computer, insisting that he needed to watch her attempt the beloved SA staple.

Determined to get it right, the makoti began by carefully reading the instructions on the packet before mixing the maize meal into a pot of boiling water. Her husband, amused and visibly touched, watched closely as she stirred enthusiastically.

"I am quite impressed that you’re doing this," he said, cheering her on as she continued cooking with a bright smile on her face.

After a few minutes of stirring and steaming, the woman proudly presented the finished dish. She served her husband a plate of pap accompanied by boerewors and vegetables, showcasing a thoughtful effort to embrace his culture through food.

His reaction was nothing short of affectionate. After taking a few bites, he looked at her with admiration and said, "Well done, darling," sealing the moment with praise that melted viewers’ hearts.

The clip that was uploaded by @sarahandjabzz on 26 November 2025 has since been celebrated across social media platforms, with many applauding the makoti for embracing South African cuisine and making the effort to learn. Viewers described the moment as sweet, humorous, and symbolic of cultural love, proving once again that food has a special way of bringing people together.

A woman based in the United Kingdom showcased how she cooked pap for her South African husband for the first time. Image: @sarahandjabzz

Netizens react to a woman cooking pap as a gesture for her hubby

The online community flooded the comments section to express their thoughts as they gushed over the couple's sweet moment, saying:

Enga11 said:

"It looks so yummy. 👌🙂 Well done. If I cook this food for my husband from SA, he is excited just like your hubby is😂 Next time, please make some chakalaka 😁."

Chippa added:

"Makoti, please come home now, you are our real makoti."

Sharonmalok wrote:

"Proud of you, Makoti."

Lord Wuzi Mu expressed:

"I have a feeling Man helped with "ukubonda"🤣🤣 looks too good to be true😅."

Lipsy0000 commented:

"At least she is trying more than most people today when in a multi-cultural relationship well done 👌👏."

Watch the video below:

