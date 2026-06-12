Shebeshxt has appointed a top lawyer to look into his bail application case, while his former attorneys remain the instructing lawyers

The rapper has made three attempts at getting bail, but all of those attempts have failed as the case moved to the High Court

Social media users have reacted to the latest in Shebeshxt's case, with many people mentioning who they think is behind this move

Shebeshxt has hired a new lawyer as the bail challenge continues. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt is playing his cards differently now as his bail fight got hit with a minor setback.

Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, his real name, will be staying behind bars for a little while longer after his third bail attempt failed. Since being moved to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, the case will now be handled by a senior counsel, Advocate Laurence Hodes SC.

Due to Hodes new appointment, the bail application got striken off the roll to allow the Adviocate enough time to study the court papers.

Shebeshxt got arrested in November 2025 and faces multiple. On Friday, 15 May 2026 he appeared at the Polokwane Regional Court where he was hit with 11 new charges, bringing the number of charges to 20.

With the Senior Counsel's new appointment, Shebe's bail application will have to wait for a new court date.

@DIESELFORCE22 defended Shebe:

"Shebe didn't kill anyone; people like KT Molefe get bail for killing people, but Shebe is denied. The law does not work the same for criminals."

@respect_jo43589 stated:

"He is gonna go up and down with layers with this case until he becomes broke."

@Goitsi_Tefo advised:

"He must stop applying for bail and start preparing for trial."

@MegaFunTweets

"They must make an example out of him. Attempted murder is not something to joke about. Infact, they should let him stay in jail for 2 whole years then start the trial that will last another 2 years then find him guilty and sentence him to 5 years with 4 already served."

Some people think that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is behind this, looking at his admiration for Shebeshxt in the past.

@crossjnr1 reacted:

"Finally, the CIC is taking the boy out. I hope he learned some discipline."

@solly46651 replied:

"Thanks, Julius Malema. I know it's you, my brother, helping him."

@MyirhaZiyeka said:

"Malema loves this boy, shame."

@LeonardTsiri remarked:

"Thank you, @Julius_S_Malema, we appreciate you for helping Shebe."

Sizwe reacts to Shebesxt's new appearance

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Shebeshxt's court appearance, where he appeared clean and healthy. His take opened the floor for mixed reactions online.

The Lekompo singer made a brief appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's court for his third bail hearing, which was later declined.

Before judgment was passed down, Sizwe Dhlomo made a statement that ruffled some people's feathers. Dhlomo went from saying he looks much healthier, to saying he felt bad for him, "Sekuyadabukisa ke kodwa," he said, and this loosely translates to, "This is now very sad."

Source: Briefly News