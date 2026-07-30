Nigerian podcast host Solomon Buchi posted a video urging Nigerians to boycott Tyla's December Lagos show

Buchi argued that Tyla never spoke out about xenophobic attacks on Nigerian immigrants in South Africa

South African fans clapped back at the call to boycott, predicting Nigerians would still attend the concert

Nigerians threatened to boycott Tyla's December show. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

A Nigerian podcast host and social commentator has set social media alight after posting a passionate video calling on Nigerians to shut down Tyla's upcoming Lagos concert, accusing the Grammy-winning artist of staying silent during the anti-illegal immigration marches that targeted Nigerian immigrants in South Africa.

Solomon Buchi posted the video on Instagram on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Tyla's Lagos concert faces boycott

"Tyla is having a show in December in Nigeria, and that show must not happen," Buchi declared.

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He went further, calling out what he described as Tyla's conspicuous silence during the xenophobic violence:

"Not one word from Tyla, not even performative activism from her. She never spoke about it, but all of a sudden she wants to have a show in Nigeria."

Buchi said going ahead with the show would be an insult to Nigerians, adding:

"I even think that that is very insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians. Assuming that we are so spineless that we would welcome her into Nigeria with open arms without the consideration of what happened."

He pointed to Zimbabwe as a model, noting that Zimbabweans had previously boycotted South African artists in their country, and urged Nigerians to follow suit.

"This is the one time Nigerians have the opportunity to stand for something," he said, adding that failure to do so would mean "all hope is lost."

Tyla is scheduled to perform in Lagos on 22 December as part of her 34-date global tour supporting her sophomore studio album, A*Pop, which was released on 24 July via FAX and Epic Records.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Nigerian threats to boycott Tyla

South African social media users were not particularly moved by the call to boycott, with many predicting the concert would go ahead without a hitch.

@lydia_nala_ quipped:

"They come together against SA artists but not against their government 😂😂😂"

@pearlmoon_sa was unbothered:

"She won't lose anything by not performing there 🙄"

@mbuyiselovilakazi echoed a similar sentiment:

"They must use the same energy to fight their government"

@ruu_wavho_thangi was the most pointed:

"Lol, the difference between South Africa and other African countries is that other countries get angry and protest online and do nothing on the ground; South Africa does both 😂. She will perform in Nigeria, and your people will cry in excitement when watching her and then post reels online😂"

Mzansi reacted after Solomon Buchi urged Nigerians to boycott Tyla's show in Nigeria. Image: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Tyla announces two South African dates for her tour

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla announced that she will perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg as part of her world tour.

Tickets for the South African dates go on general sale on Friday, 31 July at tyla.howler.co.za.

Source: Briefly News