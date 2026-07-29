Anele Mgudlwa addressed claims on her radio show that she underwent gastric bypass surgery to lose weight

The presenter's body transformation first made headlines in 2021, when she documented her fitness journey online

Mgudlwa made clear she has no judgement for those who choose weight-loss surgery, but wanted to set the record straight

Anele Mdoda reacted to rumours that she had a gastric sleeve. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio and television presenter Anele Mgudlwa is not here for the rumours. The media personality recently addressed speculation on her radio show that her impressive weight-loss journey was the result of gastric bypass surgery, pushing back on the assumption with a mix of amusement and candour.

"There's a lady that thought, that assumed that I did gastric bypass and that's how I lost the weight. Is that a compliment?" Mgudlwa said in a clip from Anele & The Club that circulated on social media.

How Anele Mgudlwa's weight loss transformation began

Mgudlwa's body transformation became a talking point as far back as 2021, when she was actively documenting her health journey on social media. From gym sessions and hikes to sports activities and meal updates, she kept followers in the loop every step of the way. She has, however, never publicly attributed her results to any specific method or programme.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

While firmly denying the gastric bypass claims, Mgudlwa was careful not to throw shade at anyone who has gone that route.

"There is nothing wrong with that. You go the surgery way, please thumbs up. You've got the money, you've got the time to recover," she said.

Gastric bypass is a weight-loss procedure that alters how the stomach and small intestine process food, and is one of several bariatric surgery options available to those struggling with obesity.

Watch the clip from Anele & The Club that got people talking below:

Mzansi reacts to Anele Mdoda's response about her weight loss

The post drew a range of responses from followers who could clearly relate to the experience of having weight-loss assumptions made about them.

One commenter, @pleiadesalberts, shared their own story:

"I've lost 26.3kg. I have 6.7kg left to my goal weight. Apparently I've been to Turkey for a gastric sleeve, had liposuction, on weight loss jabs 🙄 only nasty comments, all from women. The truth is a lot more boring. Hence my new tattoo that says 'let them' 😂"

Others were more focused on the entertainment value of the radio segment itself. @audeniasentso wrote:

"I always look forward to hearing what Thembekile has to say 😂😂"

@omphi.k added:

"@thembimrototo I got mad love for you 😂😂😂 if it's not making up rumours then it didn't do a great job 👏👏👏"

Fans reacted after Anele Mdoda responded to rumours she underwent surgery. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda’s before and after pictures of weight transformation

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda wowed South Africans with her slimmer appearance in photos.

Social media exploded with discussions about the radio personality's remarkable physical transformation.

Source: Briefly News