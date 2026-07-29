A South African content creator shared before-and-after pictures of her glow-up, saying she was once invisible to the people around her

She flipped her entire personality, identity and personal style, noting that people now check up on her in ways they never did before

Viewers were stunned by how different she looked, with many saying she appeared younger now than in her older photos

A young woman shared her perspective on pretty privileges after a glow-up. Image: @busisisiwe_m

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has gone viral after opening up about how dramatically her life changed once she started investing in her appearance and sense of self. TikTok creator @busisisiwe_m posted her glow-up journey on 28 July 2026, sharing candid before-and-after pictures that left viewers stunned. In the clip, she reflected on a time when she felt completely overlooked, saying people around her behaved as though she did not exist.

Pretty privilege and self-investment

She described herself as invisible during that period of her life. Since then, she said she had a full transformation, changing not just her looks but her personality, identity and personal style. The shift brought unexpected social rewards. People who once ignored her now check in on her regularly, a change she had not anticipated.

She was direct about what she believes drives the difference: how you present yourself shapes how others treat you. She called out pretty privilege as something very real, and encouraged her followers not to underestimate the power of looking after themselves, even with small, simple steps. She framed the glow-up as something she did for herself, noting that the way you carry yourself sends a signal to the world around you.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the full glow-up TikTok video that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to the transformation

The video sparked a genuine debate about the difference between self-improvement and seeking validation, with viewers landing on both sides of the conversation.

User @Thiinaa said:

"The fact that you look younger now speaks volumes."

User @zee wrote:

"Losing yourself while you gain the world's approval."

User @SNENHLANHLА noted:

"And if you look good, you also feel good and confident!"

User @Leon questioned:

"Better human experience = external validation?"

User @Nyasha Kayonza offered a different perspective:

"How you treat yourself is more important than how people treat you."

User @Emjay ZA replied:

"You look younger and more beautiful now; you did well by changing."

3 Briefly News articles about glow-up

A South African woman blew internet users away after sharing a video showing her incredible one-year body transformation achieved by cutting sugar from her diet.

A local woman went viral on social media after sharing her skincare routine and breaking down the specific steps and products she uses to achieve her radiant glow.

A South African woman left social media users stunned after sharing a video showcasing her dramatic beauty and skincare glow-up transformation.

Source: Briefly News