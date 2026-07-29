A white minibus taxi driver caught South Africa's attention in a high-energy roadside video posted on Instagram in July 2026

The clip showed the driver behind the wheel of an iconic Toyota Quantum leaning out the window

South Africans flooded the comments, with many stunned and amused to see a white man fully embracing the taxi hustle

A white man driving a minibus taxi in South Africa has become the unlikely star of a viral Instagram video, and the internet cannot get enough of him. The clip on Instagram in July 2026 shows a white minibus taxi rolling down a South African road. The taxi's driver was a white South African who looked happy to be working.

A taxi driver earned favour with South Africans in a TikTok video. Image: @bobbypetkov_0825426659

Source: Instagram

What made it spread so fast was the sheer unexpectedness of it. Viewers were stunned, as by all accounts, the taxi driver was in his element. He was also wearing a traditional Zulu headdress, umqhele.

Man becomes favourite taxi driver

South Africans have a deep cultural relationship with minibus taxis, and the industry has its own language, rules and personalities. Seeing a white man in the post by @bobbypetkov_0825426659 step into that world and own it completely was enough to stop people mid-scroll. The video quickly gathered a wave of warm and amused reactions, with commenters calling him everything from a legend to the best salesman on the road. Watch the video below:

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Mzansi reacts to taxi driver

South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say:

@vuyanidimema wrote:

"Legend of all time 👊"

@tshepostev said:

"Best salesman ever 🙌"

@iamtshepangmolefe joked:

"Swear to God Uncle Bobby is enjoying being Mageza 😂😂"

@sphizo_ added:

"It's tough guys, even Uncle Bobby is ranking on the weekends now. 😂 Dankie Uncle Bobby 😂😂 made my morning"

@_i_am_lesego_ laughed:

"It's the hand for me 😹😭"

Other Briefly News stories about taxis

A South African woman became an unexpected hero during a taxi ride after confronting a man for his argumentative behaviour towards women.

People reacted to a South African taxi driver leading a traffic officer on a wild chase, resulting in passengers fleeing from the vehicle.

A taxi driver was arrested in Newcastle during a dramatic attempt to escape law enforcement during a road safety operation on 28 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News