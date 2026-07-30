Anele 'Ney The Bae' Zondo announced she will host the SAMA32 Industry Awards on Friday, 14 August 2026

The Industry Awards honour behind-the-scenes music creatives including producers, engineers and songwriters

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija praised Zondo's charisma and stage presence as the perfect fit for the evening

Anele Zondo bagged the SAMA32 industry awards hosting gig. Image: anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo is stepping back into the spotlight in a big way. The entertainer, widely known as Ney The Bae, has confirmed she will host the SAMA32 Industry Awards on Friday, 14 August 2026, kicking off what promises to be a landmark weekend for South African music.

Zondo took to social media to share the news with her followers, barely hiding her enthusiasm.

Watch the announcement by clicking the link.

Born and raised in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, Zondo has carved out a career that spans television, music and acting. She is best known for hosting Massive Music and for her role in the popular soapie The River. She also previously fronted the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards, so leading a major industry celebration is firmly in her wheelhouse.

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What the SAMA industry awards celebrate

The SAMA32 Industry Awards shine a light on the people who rarely get to stand in the spotlight themselves: producers, sound engineers, music video directors, songwriters and other behind-the-scenes creatives whose contributions power South Africa's biggest hits. The ceremony takes place the evening before the main SAMA32 event.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija welcomed Zondo's appointment warmly.

The main SAMA32 ceremony follows on Saturday, 15 August, at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West, themed The Future Sounds Like Now Now. Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa will host the headline event, while Fresh By Caddy and Munaka Muthambi lead the official red carpet coverage.

The awards are backed by the Motsepe Foundation and supported by partners including the SABC and RiSA, setting the stage for another memorable celebration of local music talent.

Anele Zondo announced her SAMA32 hosting gig. Image: anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo speaks about her new man

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo spoke about her new man on the Engineer Your Life podcast.

The TV personality hinted that a new man in her life has restored her faith in love.

Source: Briefly News