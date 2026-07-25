The SAMA32 official page confirmed Zanele Potelwa will share the hosting stage with Cassper Nyovest at Sun City on 15 August 2026

Cassper announced his role as official SAMA32 host on 22 July 2026, ending a 10-year feud with the South African Music Awards

Fans erupted with excitement over the co-hosting duo, with one commenter begging to be Zanele's plus one

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Zanele Potelwa has joined Cassper Nyovest as SAMA32 hoata. Image: zanelepotelwa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The South African Music Awards just doubled the excitement. Singer and media personality Zanele Potelwa has been confirmed as co-host alongside Cassper Nyovest for the SAMA32, set to take place at Sun City on 15 August 2026.

The SAMAs' official Instagram page shared a promotional image on Friday, 24 July 2026, featuring both names front and centre, captioning it: "Cassper made sure to give us a show and Zanele's energy made it such a joyful and vibrant moment."

Zanele Potelwa and Cassper Nyovest are the official hosts for AMA32 Co-Host at Sun City

Source: Instagram

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Cassper's comeback with the SAMAs

The pairing arrives just days after Cassper made headlines by announcing his role as the event's official host, putting a decade of tensions with the awards body firmly behind him. The Mafikeng-born rapper revealed the news at exactly 6 pm on 22 July 2026 across his social media platforms, true to a countdown he had been teasing with fans.

"The Kat is out of the bag!!!! I am so excited for this!!! After 10 years of not seeing eye to eye, they called me in, and we have come to an agreement!!! This is gonna be huge!!!! 15 August!! We are going to Sun City, and I am your OFFICIAL HOST!!!" he wrote.

Potelwa's addition to the line-up brings a fresh layer of energy to what is already shaping up to be a landmark night for South African music. The SAMAs described the Road to SAMA32 preview as having "a hint of groove that is begging to be had."

Briefly News got some insights on Zanele hosting alongside Cassper, and how the decision was reached.

"As two of South Africa's most celebrated personalities, Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa are set to bring unmatched energy, charisma and entertainment to the country's biggest music celebration."

Mzansi reacts to the hosting duo

The announcement quickly stirred up excitement in the comments section. Here is what fans had to say:

@iamwhoknocks9479: "AHHH MY SISTER IS HOSTING @zanelepotelwa 👏👏👏🔥 CAN I PLEASE BE YOUR PLUS ONE SISTER 👏🔥"

@plugthecityonair: "Hip-hop in the building, who says what? We're back on the front sit baby #sahiphop MUFASA host with the most Highest operational Qwiz"

@mpilomohlomi: "Cassper Nyovest and Zanele, yaas!"

Cassper Nyovest celebrates Spotify's move

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest has responded to news that Spotify removed over 75 million spammy tracks from its platform.

The rapper's response comes after the realisation that he unknowingly shared an AI-generated song by Rea Gopane, sparking debate about AI in music.

Source: Briefly News