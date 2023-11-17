Presenter Zanele Potelwa has spoken about her career so far at Expresso and how she landed the gig

The presenter also has a very unique story to tell, and she dished to Briefly News how she got the role

Expresso opened a new Johannesburg studio in an effort to broaden the show's audience reach, and they added Zanele to their team

There is a new vibrant, and fresh face to the Expresso TV show. The energetic Zanele Potelwa has joined the team, and she reports live from the show's new home in Johannesburg.

Zanele Potelwa did not audition to be on 'Expresso' but said her social media account worked as her CV.

Source: Instagram

How Zanele landed the Expresso job

TV and radio personality Zanele Potelwa has a very unique story to tell about her getting the Expresso job.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Zanele alludes to a compelling quote as she reveals the intrigue behind her selection. She stated that she was unable to audition for the role, yet emerged as the chosen one from a pool of thousands of hopefuls.

"So what I did back then is that I knew I couldn't enter the Expresso presenter search but I still decided to post a video because one thing I live by is: You never know who is watching.

"I look at social media like a CV, where I also get to be myself and have fun. The video I posted back then had no connection to this amazing opportunity now, in terms of how it happened, but I know that God was always bringing me here, and I'm so excited to go on this new amazing adventure."

Zanele hopes to give SA viewers a great start to their mornings

With Expresso branching out to the bustling city of Johannesburg, Zanele Potelwa hopes to bring that experience to viewers.

"I'm so looking forward to bringing that Johannesburg spice. I feel like this makes Expresso even more powerful & makes it the full experience we all deserve in the morning."

What Zanele hopes to teach about the industry

Zanele dropped pearls of wisdom which formed from her short stint in the industry thus far.

"I have learnt, by watching some of the greats, that hard work never goes unrewarded. Something will always come from hard work, as well as; having a genuine passion and pure intentions for what you do. The other thing I absolutely love about my learning is that the word 'NO' isn't a bad thing, and it can be very difficult to hear it.

"However, I truly believe that 'NO' from any opportunity or person is always meant for redirection, elevation and our protection. It is meant to either redirect our past, elevate us - because it means there is better waiting for us - and it's always to protect us. I've also learnt to trust God and His ways, as well as; trusting what is meant for me will always find me, as long as I keep my head down and stay true to continuously seeking my purpose."

