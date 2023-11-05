Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila writes about her life experiences in a book titled A Decade in My Life

The actress told Briefly News that she hopes the book inspires other people who might have been in similar situations

Pebetsi said this is her comeback and added that she has faced many adversities but did not become bitter

‘Skeem Saam’ Actor Pebetsi Matlaila Writes Experiences in a Book Titled ‘A Decade in My Life’

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam star Pebetsi Matlaila has penned a book titled A Decade in My Life. The book intends on giving readers and fans, the front-row seat as Pebetsi unravels some intricate parts of her personal life experiences.

A journey worth sharing

Taking to her Instagram page, Pebetsi said she was overcome with emotions as she shared the news of the book and the launch date.

The actress wrote:

"In tears as I write this caption. We are happy to announce that 'A Decade In My Lifetime' is finally here. It has been a journey and I was blessed enough to document it."

Her big return

Pebetsi exclusively told Briefly News that the book serves as an inspiration to those who may have encountered comparable challenges. She dubbed it her return to the spotlight and emphasized that despite encountering numerous adversities, she has managed to retain her positive outlook and not succumb to bitterness.

"It's a personal comeback. It's just a story of how I survived the challenges and stones in my life and came out of them a better person and not a bitter person.

"Hopefully, it will be a guiding manual to somebody out there going through challenges as well, and how to deal with them."

Mzansi congratulates Pebetsi

Her followers have congratulated the star and wished her well in her future endeavours. Many are counting down the days until the book launches on 11 November 2023.

lethabolejoy said:

"I am screaming… I can’t wait for this. Your chair is warm for that interview hun."

thabieretz said:

"Birthday gift from u to us... I don't like reading, but definitely get this... love you, and I'm so happy for you."

ericmacheru shared:

"Can't wait to read this."

nomishongwe added:

"On my birthday nogal?"

manyakum lauded:

"Can’t wait ……Congratulations, my lady."

Pebetsi on near-death experience during child birth

