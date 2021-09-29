'Skeem Saam', star, Pebetsi Matlaila, opens up, about her, abusive relationship

Skeem Saam star Pebetsi Matlaila has opened up about her her near-death experience and how she was in an abusive relationship

The actress, who tied the knot in November 2020, shared that she was allegedly abused by someone she thought she would spend the rest of her life with

Social media users praised the radio personality for sharing her story about her bad experience

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has opened up about her abusive relationship. The star, who portrays the character of Mokgadi in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, shared she suffered near-death abuse at the hands of someone she trusted with her life.

'Skeem Saam' star Pebetsi Matlaila has opened up about her abusive relationship. Image: @pebetsimatlaila

Source: Instagram

She did not get into much details but said she was grateful she's still alive today. She posted a video where she shared all the things that have gone wrong in her life from the beginning of 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared that there was a time in her life this year where she believed that "the devil is after me". According to ZAlebs, the star added:

"I encountered severe near-death abuse from somebody that I thought I would spend forever with and it just keeps getting tough."

Her followers took to her comment section to praise her for sharing her story with them. Check out some of their comments below:

lethabo_lin said:

"May God bless you, keep you and make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May He turn His face towards you and give you peace. Amen."

nomhlemokoana commented:

"Love and strength to you."

snashlolo wrote:

"I have learned to unlearn certain patterns in my life. That's so powerful. Thank you for sharing I hope and pray that God continues to shine the light for you and keeping you strong for the kids."

preciouslekala said:

"You are tough sis, so encouraging."

lebaleho added:

"Love and loads of love to you."

Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Matlaila reveals she's married

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila took social media to announce that she is a happily married woman. The excited Pebetsi took to Instagram on Monday, 2 November, 2020 to reveal her good news to her followers.

In the video that the radio presenter posted, she told Mzansi men who had been "eyeing" her that she was off the market. The star couldn't stop showing off her ring in the clip she shared on her timeline.

The stunner's fans flooded her comment section to congratulate her.An Instagram user thuto_ntle wrote:

"What! Congratulations Queen. You are an absolutely beautiful woman. He's blessed to have you. Blessings on blessings mama."

Source: Briefly.co.za