Couple Posts Beautiful Wedding Day Snaps, Mzansi Is Here for It

One one the things Mzansi loves the most is seeing a beautiful couple celebrating their love for each other

One specific couple took to their social media to share cute snaps of their wedding day with their followers

Peeps hearts were filled to the brim after seeing the gorgeous lovebirds and congratulatory messages filled the comments

Love is one of the most celebrated things in a time when the world seems to be slightly grim. Twitter user McDon M Moeti and his wife were the perfect examples of what true love looks like when they posted their wedding photos on social media.

Mzansi was quickly taken by how beautiful they looked on their special day, flooding their comments with good wishes.

A local couple has shared their gorgeous wedding photos and peeps are absolutely loving it. Image: @McDon_M_Moeti

Source: Twitter

Followers of the lovely couple flocked to the doting groom's comment section to congratulate the couple on such a beautiful wedding day.

@Hawu_Moeti asked where her initiation was considering they share a surname:

"Congratulations !Bathong Mr Moeti why ke sa krea invitation Loudly crying face. Ke nna family Moes."

@OYISHI4 wrote:

"May God of peace be with u and your wife mfowethu... Congratulations."

@XNnjabz complimented the pair saying:

"Love the outfits....naze nabahle and God bless your union."

@dantwana_dee commented:

"Beautiful wedding,congratulations again."

Last year, Briefly News placed a spotlight on an inspiring young lady named Zama Philisiwe Zungu, who is a civil engineering student. She went viral on social media last year after pics were shared of her renovating her own home.

The 27-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, KZN, is now once again making headlines after she built her parents' dream home brick by brick using her own two hands.

In an article published by Drum, it states that Zama didn't have any money because she was unemployed. However, to carry through this project she asked her parents to use some of their pension funds and she would contribute her time, expertise and labour.

The engineer had plenty of time on her hands because this was during the height of Covid-19 and she was home unable to attend college. Once she bought the building materials, she got to work constructing the home for her parents.

Speaking to Drum, Zama revealed that due to financial difficulties she is ashamed she can't do certain things. But what keeps her going is knowing that she is breaking gender stereotypes and showing society that women are capable of achieving anything.

