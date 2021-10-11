A Mzansi woman has drawn the sympathy of the online community after she shared pics of her child doing the unthinkable

The little bundle of joy was caught in the act of smashing eggs all over the floor, much to the dismay of his mom

The tweet attracted more than 200 likes as Mzansi took to the comments section to react to the eggy mess

There is nothing to get a parent worked up more than a little rascal who knows what buttons to push.

In one case, a Mzansi mommy was seething when she went online to declare that her little trickster had done her in. How you might ask?

A mom has gone online to share the tantrum tendencies of her little son with her followers. Image: @BIndlovukazi.

It doesn't take more than a few pictures to put her motherly frustration into clear perspective.

Heading to Twitter recently, @BIndlovukazi shared snaps that clearly show the eggy mess that befell her household.

"When I asked him why he broke all the eggs," she dutifully captioned the tweet.

The distinct gooey consistency of eggs is clearly seen spread across the tan wooden floor of her lounge, with the little man standing proudly over the yellow mess.

And, surely, he likely had a mouthful to say to his mother in his defence. The tweet attracted more than 200 likes as Saffas took to the comments section to absorb the scenes.

Briefly News took a detour into the comments to bring readers all the interesting reactions.

@Bongs_live said:

"Eh I am sure he is denying all the charges."

@E_Thokozile added:

"Bathong Sesi Bongi does he know how much eggs are? Gape these non-rent paying tenants are living si 'you only live once' ka budget ya batho."

@Khutjo1906 wrote:

"Seem like he was saying 'haa I didn't do anything nna' here"

@Steward_533 observed:

"Here, he be like, 'so everything I do in this house is all wrong'. Ngeke."

@10GEE_Khumi offered:

"But why do kids have to be like this. Yhu."

Mom shares video of bundle of joy messing with her foundation: SA reacts

In other funny news, Briefly News previously reported that another local mother took to social media to share the mess her bundle of joy made with her make-up foundation.

Twitter user @Makhambule_ shared two videos in a thread of her little one playing with her foundation.

The first video, which is eight seconds long, shows her babysitting on the bed covered in foundation while her white bedding gets the brunt of the brown foundation.

She then shared a second clip of the bathroom. The towel, walls and child are covered in her foundation and the little one can be heard saying, "Look, look."

Twitter users took to the replies section to hilariously share their sympathies with through messages and memes.

