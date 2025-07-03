A video showcasing a homeowner questioning the domestic worker about her meal that went viral online

The domestic worker's response to the homeowner sparked discussions on food boundaries and fairness in employer-employee relationships

The clip has sparked a mix of support and criticism, with some defending the worker’s right to a satisfying meal, while others emphasise the importance of clear communication and boundaries

An amusing encounter with a homeowner and a domestic worker sparked a debate and laughter among South Africans.

A South African homeowner questioned her domestic worker about a full plate of food in a video. Image: byo_musichub

Homeowner stressed by domestic worker's full plate meal

A South African homeowner expressed her concern over the domestic worker’s plate of food, which she felt was too full.

The incident, shared on Instagram by byo_musichub on 1 July 2025 in a video, has ignited conversations around food boundaries, class dynamics, and respect in employer-employee relationships. The homeowner questioned the domestic worker about how many burger plates she made for herself, to which she responded by saying five.

"Madam, let me eat life is too short. I work very hard," said the domestic worker in the clip.

The meal reportedly included five burger plates, bread, cheese, and tomatoes. The homeowner was not impressed by the domestic worker's antics and expressed that she would be deducting from her salary.

"I don't like this. Starting from today, let this be the first and last time to do this," said the homeowner.

The domestic worker ended by saying that she would cook for herself whatever she wanted in the house, as she was tired of eating bread and butter. The video went viral on social media, with many people defending the domestic worker, saying that anyone doing physical labour deserved a satisfying meal. While others empathised with the homeowner’s concerns, suggesting that communication and agreed-upon boundaries are key in shared living and working spaces.

Watch the video.

SA reacts to homeowner and domestic worker encounter

South Africans are divided over a viral video showing a homeowner confronting a domestic worker about her meals, sparking debates on fair treatment, communication, and boundaries in shared living spaces.

Siylifa said:

"It too much when they start to get entitled like this."

Blingani cracked a joke, saying:

"She ate the whole Zimbabwean economy."

Muchanetahenyu shared:

"She is laying the law. "Starting from today, I'm cooking what I want in this house," she listened to a Podcast about grabbing your goals by the stove."

Moorenikolai commented:

"Auntie is not even ashamed."

Perilouspearl replied:

"We have the same type of maid here, she eats more than me."

User stated:

"I wouldn't tolerate this, honestly. Acting like you’ve never seen cheese before?"

Lowtillinfinity simply said:

"Nah, these aunty's be wylin, I caught mine chowing eight slices of bread, we not stingy with food but nehhh I can't give you a hand and want the whole arm."

A homeowner in South Africa confronted her domestic worker over a full plate of food in a video. Image: byo_musichub

