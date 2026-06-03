US award-winning singer Cassie is said to have packed her bags and left the country after she received $30 million

Cassie Ventura was in a long-term relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs before they called it quits in 2019

Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to the latest reports in Cassie's decision to up and leave, saying she has no intentions of ever returning

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Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Cassie Ventura's decision to leave the US. Image: Jim Spellman/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

TMZ reported that Long Way To Go hitmaker Cassier Ventura has relocated to another country and has no interest in returning to the United States.

Her decision followed her highly publicised case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, which saw her $30 million richer. Reacting to this move, Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly gave her a thumbs-up, saying it was a good decision.

Cassie's lawsuit against Clayton Howard is still ongoing, and according to the American blog page, Cassie stated that she has no plans of ever returning to the States.

"I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States," Cassie was quoted as saying in the declaration.

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Reacting to this, Sizwe Dhlomo said her decision was a smart one, "Smart girl," he reacted.

What happened between Diddy and Cassie

The disgraced rap mogul was involved in a highly publicised trafficking trial until a verdict was reached on Wednesday, 2 July 2025. Initially, the I'll Be Missing You rapper faced five criminal charges: racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in sexual activities.

According to reports, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy charge, and not guilty of sex trafficking his former lover, Cassie Ventura and not guilty of sex trafficking 'Jane Doe.' But was found guilty of both counts of transportation to engage in sexual activities relating to Cassie Ventura and another count relating to 'Jane.'

Prior to the verdict, Cassie was given $20 million from Diddy and another $10 million from the hotel, which released the abuse video. Their alleged text messages also caused the world to be divided.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Cassie Ventura's decision to leave the US after receiving $30M following Diddy's drama. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Source: Getty Images

Netizens react to Cassie's decision to leave the US

Below are some of the reactions online:

@RealBandile stated:

"She knows he’s coming out soon. And she needs to go be happy with her man away from this."

@Hlela_Lulubel replied:

"What will happen to her if she stays? Sad that she had to leave her country so she could have a peaceful life."

@lavidaNOTA exclaimed:

"They’ll get her when her funds are at their lowest, and judging by her husband’s antics, he’ll clean her out quick!"

@NevermindChap joked:

"She's in Cape Town. Somewhere in Camps Bay."

Diddy appeals 4-year sentence

In a previous report from Briefly News, on Thursday, 9 April 2026, Diddy's lawyers boldly claimed that his infamous "freak-off" parties were actually "highly choreographed sexual performances" similar to amateur pornography.

As such, his lawyers argued that the parties should be protected under the First Amendment, as reported by TMZ.

Source: Briefly News