Diddy has reportedly made another attempt to fight for his freedom by appealing his four-year sentence

The disgraced music mogul's lawyer returned to court with a hardcore debate about the true purpose of his controversial parties

Online users were stunned by the revelations and boldness of Diddy's defence, with some claiming it was a desperate attempt to exploit legal loopholes

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Diddy appealed his four-year prison sentence. Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media is reeling after Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team launched a high-stakes bid to overturn his four-year prison sentence, presenting an argument that has left the public stunned.

During oral arguments on Thursday, 9 April 2026, the disgraced mogul’s lawyers boldly claimed that his infamous "freak-off" parties were actually "highly choreographed sexual performances" similar to amateur pornography.

As such, his lawyers argued that the parties should be protected under the First Amendment, as reported by TMZ.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting, which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later.

"Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."

This comes after Diddy's lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, sought to persuade a three-judge panel that the Bad Boy Records founder's sentence was unfairly long for his crimes.

Shapiro argued that the evidence used in his sentencing was unrelated to the case and linked to the acquitted charges. In July 2025, Diddy was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, trafficking and racketeering, but convicted of two counts of transporting people for prostitution.

As of 10 April, it remains unclear when the court will hand down its ruling and if Diddy may truly be a free man.

Diddy's lawyers claim his infamous "freak-offs" were "highly choreographed" amateur adult content. Image: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts to Diddy's lawyer's arguments

The internet didn't hold back, with the comment section flooded by users who weighed in on Diddy's audacious legal strategy.

masizianimateng argued:

"That defence is wild. Trying to rebrand serious criminal allegations as 'protected expression' is a reach most courts aren’t gonna buy. The First Amendment isn’t a shield for everything, especially when consent or exploitation comes into play. This appeal is gonna be less about art and more about accountability."

ZacharyBen28397 asked:

"Amateur Adult Content consists of drugging the women?"

tman_adam said:

"The American justice system is getting messed up day by day, and it is very disappointing considering it is the benchmark and standard the entire world is emulating."

stanleyjonas wrote:

"When people can't find a loophole in the law, they try to create one."

BrianMo74596603 slammed:

"I would think that you would have to have some sort of modelling release agreement at the very least to film people like that, even for your private use. Have him produce the paperwork for everyone involved."

Usher claims Diddy was "misrepresented"

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Usher saying he has no negative feelings towards Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During an interview, the singer said Combs' legacy should not be overlooked, igniting a heated debate online.

Source: Briefly News