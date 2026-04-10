Fans fear that Sizwe Dhlomo may have said "too much" in his attempt to defend his supposed friend MacG

In a recent viral post, the broadcast veteran spoke out against claims that MacG was jealous of Cyan Boujee, sharing information about the podcaster's life and apparent wealth

Online users were quick to flood the comment section, slamming Sizwe and accusing him of potentially placing MacG's private life in the spotlight and SARS' radar

Sizwe Dhlomo unknowingly exposed MacG's wealth. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, MacGUnleashed/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Social media is abuzz with concern after Sizwe Dhlomo’s attempt to defend MacG seemingly backfired, leaving fans worried that the broadcast veteran may have slipped and "said too much."

This, after the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on 9 April 2026, where hosts MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady debated Cyan Boujee's rumoured R10 million house, where Mac argued that she should have kept the purchase to herself instead of broadcasting it. He alluded to the house being bought by a mysterious man and not Cyan herself.

"There's SARS. Now, everyone is talking about this house and will try to find out who the guy is. Now, the bag is compromised because his wife is going to find out, whereas she could have kept quiet."

It wasn't long before some viewers interpreted Mac's advice as underlying envy towards Cyan, suggesting that the broadcaster was threatened by the influencer's rapid rise and lavish lifestyle.

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Years after the pair’s infamous online spat, which saw them trading jabs in a very public feud, social media users reignited the drama by claiming MacG was secretly jealous of Cyan’s flourishing lifestyle. However, Sizwe Dhlomo said this was far from the truth.

Sizwe Dhlomo defended MacG after he was accused of being jealous of Cyan Boujee's R10 million mansion. Images: sizwedhlomo, cyan.boujee24/ Instagram, MacGUnleashed/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Reacting to the jealousy speculation on X (formerly Twitter) on 10 April, Dhlomo said MacG had no reason to be jealous of Cyan, suggesting that he was sitting on a fortune.

"If you knew Mac G’s main house, you’d know he’s definitely not jealous. I say 'main' because he has three."

Known for his unfiltered takes and laid-back persona, the public was caught off guard by the revelation that MacG was living larger than anyone realised.

In his attempt to speak up for MacG, fans in the comment section worried that Sizwe mistakenly placed the podcaster under SARS' microscope, and after the recent celebrity tax crackdowns that have seen several high-profile stars lose their assets, fans worried that Mac may be next.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's post and MacG's video below.

Social media calls out Sizwe Dhlomo

The online community said Sizwe may have unknowingly placed MacG under SARS' and criminals' radar, arguing that it wasn't his business to share. Read some of the comments below.

Khizzie worried:

"Now SARS is going to be after him."

SkosanaTok69289 warned:

"You are setting MacG up to be mugged; he never shares such information about himself."

FusionistRSA was stunned:

"You’re snitching on him, vele Siz?"

Maleka4Lerato wrote:

"Not you exposing MacG to SARS."

oddettem was shocked:

"Bathong, Siz. Did he ask that you share his personal life with us like this?"

Fans worried that Sizwe Dhlomo may have mistakenly exposed MacG's private life. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, MacGUnleashed/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Anele Mdoda

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reactions to the reports about Anele Mdoda's husband's fraud scandal.

The broadcaster defended his friend after her name was dragged through the mud, with several people labelling her a beneficiary of corruption.

Source: Briefly News